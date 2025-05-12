Car emissions testing scheduled from next year

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) is seeking feedback from ministries and local departments on draft regulations regarding the application of national technical standards for car emissions in Việt Nam.

The emission tests will depend on how old the car is.

Under the draft, cars manufactured before 1999 will be inspected under level one, whereas those manufactured from 1999 onwards will be inspected under level two, starting from the effective date of the decision.

Cars with spark ignition engines and cars with compression ignition engines manufactured from 2017 will be ssubject to level-three standards beginning next year.

Cars with spark ignition engines and compression ignition engines manufactured from 2022 will be subject to level-four standards next year and level-five standards from early 2028.

The draft regulations also propose assigning the MAE to explore ways to raise the national technical standards and regulations on car emissions in Việt Nam and submit them to the Prime Minister for inclusion in the next roadmap.

The Ministry of Construction will preside over the inspection and certification of automobiles meeting the emission standards prescribed in the decision, and also supervise motor vehicle inspection facilities conducting the testing.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will lead the development of a plan for fuel supply and fuel quality control in accordance with the technical regulations on application of emission levels specified in the decision, and will submit a report to the Prime Minister by September this year.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is assigned to research and review national technical regulations on fuel and amend them in line with the roadmap for implementing emission levels.

It will also review regulations on the recognition of inspection and calibration procedures for emission measuring equipment in accordance with existing laws.

The Ministry of Public Security will organise inspections and control of automobile compliance with the corresponding emission levels, and will handle violations accordingly.

Provincial and municipal People's Committees will coordinate with concerned ministries to enforce the decision.

In addition, based on local economic and social conditions and environmental protection requirements, they will outline a roadmap for implementing local emission standards that are more stringent than those set in the decision, ensuring compliance with the Law on Environmental Protection and the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Environment under the MAE, Lê Hoài Nam, said that the draft roadmap for applying national technical regulations on vehicle emissions, along with the draft national technical regulations on emissions, is currently under consultation with ministries and localities.

Following the consultation, the MAE is expected to submit these regulations to the Government for issuance later this month or early next month. — VNS