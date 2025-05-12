Masses of devotees gather at Quán Sứ Pagoda for Vesak celebration

|Large crowds of Buddhist followers and local residents gathered at Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội for the celebration of Vesak. VNS Photos Đoàn Tùng
HÀ NỘI — On Monday morning, the Vesak Celebration of Buddhist Calendar Year 2569 was solemnly held at Quán Sứ Pagoda — the headquarters of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha — drawing large crowds of Buddhist followers and local residents.
Although the ceremony officially began at 8am, hundreds of devotees had already gathered by 7am, bringing with them a deep sense of reverence. Quiet processions entered the pagoda grounds, where the gentle scent of incense created a serene and sacred atmosphere.
The ceremony was presided over by Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Standing Vice President of the Executive Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, alongside other venerable monks, nuns, and a large number of Buddhist followers.
Most Venerable Thích Gia Quang, Vice President of the Executive Council and Head of the Central Information and Communication Committee of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, delivered the official Vesak address. — VNS
|Although the ceremony officially began at 8am, hundreds of devotees had already gathered by 7am.
|The highlight of the ceremony was the Buddha bathing ritual, a sacred tradition imbued with deep symbolic meaning.
|With sincere devotion, devotees gently poured fragrant water over a statue of the newborn Buddha, symbolising the purification of the mind and spirit from greed, anger, and ignorance, while fostering compassion and virtuous conduct.
|Quiet processions made their way into the pagoda grounds, where the soft scent of incense filled the air, creating a serene and sacred atmosphere.
|Beyond its profound spiritual significance, the Vesak Celebration serves as a reminder of the Buddha’s core teachings — compassion, wisdom, and peace — inspiring all people to live with harmony, mindfulness, and dignity.
|Vesak, also known as Buddha’s Birthday, has been recognised by the United Nations as a significant cultural and spiritual occasion for humanity. It is one of Buddhism’s three major celebrations, alongside Enlightenment Day and Ullambana (the Ghost Festival).
|Hundreds of devotees and attendees approached the ceremonial altar in reverence, each gently pouring three ladles of purified water over the statue of the baby Buddha as an act of devotion and grace.
|Vesak is also known as the “Triple Blessed Day” as it commemorates three sacred events in the life of Gautama Buddha — his birth, enlightenment, and passing — all believed to have occurred on the same day.
|As part of the 2025 United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations in Việt Nam, sacred relics of the Buddha will be enshrined at four major pagodas across the country. In Hà Nội, the relics will be ceremonially installed at Quán Sứ Pagoda from May 13 to 16. At 3am on May 13, the relics will arrive at Nội Bài Airport and be transported via Nhật Tân Bridge – Võ Chí Công – Đào Tấn – Kim Mã – Lê Duẩn – Trần Nhân Tông – Trần Bình Trọng – Việt Xô Friendship Cultural Palace – Quán Sứ Pagoda. At 6am the same day, a solemn procession will carry the relics around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, following the route: Quán Sứ Pagoda – Lý Thường Kiệt – Hàng Bài – Đinh Tiên Hoàng – Hoàn Kiếm Lake – Bà Triệu – Lý Thường Kiệt – back to the pagoda. From May 14 to 16, the relics will be displayed in the main hall of Quán Sứ Pagoda, where Buddhist followers and visitors can pay their respects and offer prayers. The pagoda will be open for relic viewing daily from 7am to 9.30am.