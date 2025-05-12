Masses of devotees gather at Quán Sứ Pagoda for Vesak celebration

​

HÀ NỘI — On Monday morning, the Vesak Celebration of Buddhist Calendar Year 2569 was solemnly held at Quán Sứ Pagoda — the headquarters of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha — drawing large crowds of Buddhist followers and local residents.

Although the ceremony officially began at 8am, hundreds of devotees had already gathered by 7am, bringing with them a deep sense of reverence. Quiet processions entered the pagoda grounds, where the gentle scent of incense created a serene and sacred atmosphere.

The ceremony was presided over by Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Standing Vice President of the Executive Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, alongside other venerable monks, nuns, and a large number of Buddhist followers.

Most Venerable Thích Gia Quang, Vice President of the Executive Council and Head of the Central Information and Communication Committee of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, delivered the official Vesak address. — VNS

​

As part of the 2025 United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations in Việt Nam, sacred relics of the Buddha will be enshrined at four major pagodas across the country. In Hà Nội, the relics will be ceremonially installed at Quán Sứ Pagoda from May 13 to 16. At 3am on May 13, the relics will arrive at Nội Bài Airport and be transported via Nhật Tân Bridge – Võ Chí Công – Đào Tấn – Kim Mã – Lê Duẩn – Trần Nhân Tông – Trần Bình Trọng – Việt Xô Friendship Cultural Palace – Quán Sứ Pagoda. At 6am the same day, a solemn procession will carry the relics around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, following the route: Quán Sứ Pagoda – Lý Thường Kiệt – Hàng Bài – Đinh Tiên Hoàng – Hoàn Kiếm Lake – Bà Triệu – Lý Thường Kiệt – back to the pagoda. From May 14 to 16, the relics will be displayed in the main hall of Quán Sứ Pagoda, where Buddhist followers and visitors can pay their respects and offer prayers. The pagoda will be open for relic viewing daily from 7am to 9.30am.



