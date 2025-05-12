Toll proposed for Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has proposed implementing a toll fee of VNĐ2,000 per kilometre on the Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway to recoup investment costs and ensure sustainable operation.

The expressway, spanning nearly 58km, connects Long An Province, the western part of HCM City, and Đồng Nai Province.

As of April 2025, 28km of the route have been opened to traffic, with full completion anticipated by 2026.

VEC’s proposal includes a toll adjustment cycle every three years, with a 12 per cent increase per cycle. The corporation emphasises that early toll collection is crucial for financial stability, enabling the repayment of official development assistance (ODA) loans and covering high maintenance costs associated with complex infrastructure such as river overpasses and underpasses.

The proposed toll rate aligns with existing fees on other southern expressways, such as the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway (VNĐ2,100/km) and the Trung Lương – Mỹ Thuận Expressway (VNĐ2,000/km).

Initiated in 2014, the Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway is a strategic project aimed at enhancing connectivity between the Southeast and Southwest regions of Việt Nam, including access to Long Thành International Airport and major industrial zones. The project’s total investment has been revised from VNĐ31.3 trillion to over VNĐ29.5 trillion.

The expressway features four traffic lanes, two emergency lanes, and a maximum speed limit of 100km/h. Despite its significance, the project has experienced delays due to investment policy challenges and funding shortages.

The Ministry of Construction is currently reviewing VEC’s toll proposal. The official commencement date for toll collection will be announced following government approval. VNS