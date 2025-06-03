Vietnam Airlines increases flights to Singapore, Bangkok

HÀ NỘI — To meet travel demand during the 2025 peak summer season, the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, has announced an increase in flight frequency on two key international routes from HCM City to Singapore and Bangkok.

The carrier is also rolling out a series of attractive promotional offers across its international network.

On the HCM City – Singapore route, Vietnam Airlines will add one flight on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between June 2 and October 25. With these added services, the airline will operate a total of 18 flights per week on this route.

Similarly, Vietnam Airlines will increase frequency on the HCM City – Bangkok route by adding one extra daily flight from August 18 to October 25, raising the total number of daily flights on the route to five.

The increased frequency on these two major international routes is expected not only to better accommodate growing passenger demand during the peak travel season, but also to strengthen Việt Nam’s connectivity with two key aviation hubs in Southeast Asia.

To coincide with the service expansion, Vietnam Airlines is offering special round-trip fares on the HCM City – Singapore route, starting from just VNĐ5.1 million (US$196), inclusive of taxes and fees. This promotion is valid for tickets issued until June 10, for travel between June 1 and October 31.

The airline is also launching promotional fares on routes from Hà Nội or HCM City to Australia, with round-trip tickets starting from approximately VNĐ12.8 million, including taxes and fees.

Additionally, members of Lotusmiles – the airline’s frequent flyer programme – will receive a bonus of 1,000 miles when purchasing economy-class tickets directly through Vietnam Airlines ticket offices or official agents. This offer applies to tickets issued until June 30, for travel between June 1 and November 30, with all journeys to be completed by November 30. — VNS