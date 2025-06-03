First batch of this year's crop lychee reaches Paris

PARIS — More than two tonnes of fresh Vietnamese lychees arrived at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on June 2, marking the first shipment of this year's crop to France.

Vũ Anh Sơn, Counsellor of the Việt Nam Trade Office in France, said this year's batches of outstanding-quality lychees, meeting strict technical standards, from Thanh Hà district in the northern province of Hải Dương arrived in Paris and appeared on the shelves of a supermarket in Paris after only five hours of import.

This fast delivery not only shows careful preparation in logistics but also reflects the tireless efforts of businesses and management agencies in improving the export process, he said.

Nguyễn Văn Nam, a representative of the Vietnamese-French Market supermarket - a direct importer of lychees from Việt Nam, said last year, his company imported Vietnamese lychees to France for the first time.

Due to a lack of experience, they made mistakes, resulting in improper quality, size of the lychees, preservation, transportation and packaging. So, they faced risks during the transportation and business process, which badly affected the company’s business, in terms of finance and reputation.

Nam said that all the problems were fixed this year.

As soon as Vietnamese lychees are available in the supermarket, the fruit receives positive feedback from local shoppers. — VNS