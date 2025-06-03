VinFast wants to turn VN into a regional hub for automobile production.

HÀ NỘI — VinFast is taking major steps to strengthen Việt Nam’s domestic automotive supply chain by increasing collaboration with local businesses. This is part of its broader strategy to turn Việt Nam into a regional hub for automobile production.

VinFast will host a conference titled 'Enhancing Localisation and Developing the Supplier System for VinFast' on June 9 in Hà Nội. The event aims to foster partnerships with Vietnamese suppliers and support industry growth.

The conference will also focus on setting a target of 80 per cent localisation rate by 2026 and expanding to support production capacity of up to 1 million vehicles annually for both domestic use and export.

VinFast has committed to purchasing output products according to agreed plans, providing long-term stability for suppliers. Nearly 700 Vietnamese companies are currently part of VinFast’s supply chain.

According to the Vice President of Vingroup & Deputy General Director of VinFast, Thái Thị Thanh Hải the initiative will not only boost VinFast’s competitiveness, but also elevate the national automotive industry on the global stage. VNS