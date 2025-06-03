Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VinFast wants to turn VN into a regional hub for automobile production.

June 03, 2025 - 03:18
VinFast is taking major steps to strengthen Việt Nam’s domestic automotive supply chain by increasing collaboration with local businesses.

 

An automobile assembly line at the VinFast factory in Cát Hải Island, Hải Phòng City. — Photo courtesy of VinFast

HÀ NỘI — VinFast is taking major steps to strengthen Việt Nam’s domestic automotive supply chain by increasing collaboration with local businesses. This is part of its broader strategy to turn Việt Nam into a regional hub for automobile production.

VinFast will host a conference titled 'Enhancing Localisation and Developing the Supplier System for VinFast' on June 9 in Hà Nội. The event aims to foster partnerships with Vietnamese suppliers and support industry growth.

The conference will also focus on setting a  target of 80 per cent localisation rate by 2026 and expanding to support production capacity of up to 1 million vehicles annually for both domestic use and export.

VinFast has committed to purchasing output products according to agreed plans, providing long-term stability for suppliers. Nearly 700 Vietnamese companies are currently part of VinFast’s supply chain.

According to the Vice President of Vingroup & Deputy General Director of VinFast, Thái Thị Thanh Hải the initiative will not only boost VinFast’s competitiveness, but also elevate the national automotive industry on the global stage. VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnam Airlines launches new direct route between Nha Trang and Busan

The launch of this new route represents a strategic move by Vietnam Airlines to expand its international network within Vietnam’s South Central Coast region. Beyond facilitating direct travel between these key cities, the route is set to significantly boost South Korean tourism to Khanh Hoa Province and the broader South Central Coast area.
Economy

Hà Nội boosts promotion of OCOP products to expand market

In a bid to unlock its full potential and enhance the brand of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items, Hà Nội is intensifying efforts in trade promotion and supply-demand connectivity to bring these uniquely local products to a wider audience. The capital city aims to deepen appreciation of its people, culture, and distinctive specialties.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom