Vietnam Airlines launches new direct route between Nha Trang and Busan

HÀ NỘI - Vietnam Airlines has officially launched a new non-stop service connecting Nha Trang, Vietnam, and Busan, South Korea. The milestone was marked by the arrival of the inaugural flight VN435 from Busan, which safely landed at Cam Ranh International Airport on June 1, carrying 186 passengers aboard an Airbus A321neo.

Vietnam Airlines, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province and key partners, jointly hosted an inaugural ceremony at the airport. The event was attended by representatives from government agencies, aviation industry stakeholders, and the media. Festivities included a traditional water salute for the aircraft, special gifts for passengers, vibrant Vietnamese cultural performances, and commemorative photo sessions.

The launch of this new route represents a strategic move by Vietnam Airlines to expand its international network within Vietnam’s South Central Coast region. With daily flights operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, the Nha Trang–Busan connection links two premier coastal tourism destinations. Beyond facilitating direct travel between these key cities, the route is expected to significantly boost South Korean tourism to Khanh Hoa Province and the broader South Central Coast area. This development underscores Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to enhancing global connectivity, increasing competitiveness, and supporting local tourism recovery efforts.

Vietnam Airlines currently connects Vietnam’s major tourism and economic hubs—including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Nha Trang—with South Korea’s key cities, Seoul and Busan. On average, the airline operates 16 flights daily between the two countries. In the first four months of 2025, Vietnam Airlines transported approximately 479,500 passengers on Vietnam–South Korea routes, reflecting a strong upward trend in travel, commerce, and tourism between the nations.

South Korea was Vietnam’s largest international tourist market in 2024, with around 4.5 million visitors, accounting for nearly 26% of total international arrivals. In Khanh Hoa Province, South Korean tourists represented almost half of all international visitors. From January to April 2025, the province welcomed over 812,800 South Korean tourists, marking a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year. These figures highlight the critical importance and substantial growth potential of the South Korean market for Vietnam’s tourism industry, and for Khanh Hoa specifically.

The inauguration of the Nha Trang–Busan route further solidifies Vietnam Airlines’ leadership in expanding air connectivity and fostering cultural and economic ties between Vietnam and South Korea. This achievement forms a cornerstone of the airline’s ambitious plan to launch or resume 15 international routes in 2025. It is also the outcome of close cooperation between Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, in line with Plan No. 5151/KH-UBND for 2021–2025.

With three decades of development, Vietnam Airlines continues to play a pivotal role in extending Vietnam’s “soft borders” globally—not only through its expanding network of international flights but also by promoting the nation’s image, people, and culture. The airline remains a key force connecting Vietnam with the region and the wider world.-VNS