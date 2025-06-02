Hà Nội boosts promotion of OCOP products to expand market

HÀ NỘI — In a bid to unlock its full potential and enhance the brand of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items, Hà Nội is intensifying efforts in trade promotion and supply-demand connectivity to bring these uniquely local products to a wider audience. The capital city aims to deepen appreciation of its people, culture, and distinctive specialties.

With 1,350 craft villages, 40 per cent of the country’s total, Hà Nội is considered the cradle of OCOP development. Since 2019, the city has evaluated and rated 3,317 OCOP products, representing 21.3 per cent of Việt Nam’s total OCOP output. Among them are six five-star products, 22 five-star potential products, 1,571 four-star, and 1,718 three-star products, making Hà Nội the national leader in the number of certified OCOP items.

A taste of tradition: Cự Đà soya sauce

In Cự Đà Commune, located in Thanh Oai District, the traditional craft of making soya sauce has been preserved for generations. Despite advances in machinery and technology, the soya sauce here is still handcrafted using traditional methods and contains no additives.

Now a certified three-star OCOP product, Cự Đà soya sauce is steadily winning over consumers nationwide with its distinctive flavor and rich aroma.

According to Vũ Văn Định, owner of a renowned handicraft workshop in Thương Hamlet, Chuyên Mỹ Commune, Phú Xuyên District, the OCOP programme has brought a breakthrough to Hà Nội’s 1,000-year-old craft village. Specialising in woodwork, mother-of-pearl inlay, and lacquerware, his workshop has eight four-star OCOP products, with several undergoing the application process for five-star recognition.

“Since aligning our products with the OCOP programme, we’ve become much more aware of quality, design, and the cultural story behind each item,” he said.

He added that support from local and city authorities in marketing and trade promotion has helped the village’s products reach a broader customer base, especially in the premium gift market.

Pushing for five-star recognition

By the end of 2024, Việt Nam had nearly 15,000 OCOP products, with Hà Nội alone contributing 3,317 items, or 22.1 per cent of the national total. However, only six of Hà Nội’s products have achieved five-star certification—a modest number given the capital’s vast potential and competitive edge.

Achieving five-star status remains a significant challenge, requiring strict criteria related to regional identity, community impact, and cultural storytelling.

Artisan Phan Thị Thuận, Director of Mỹ Đức Silk Co Ltd in Phùng Xá commune, Mỹ Đức district, noted that while the company’s hand-woven silk quilt earned five-star OCOP certification in early 2023, other products such as silk scarves, lotus silk scarves, lotus-patterned silk weaves, and wedding pillows made from lotus silk have only been rated four stars.

“We’ve been striving to upgrade our four-star products to five-star ones for years,” she said.

However, because the five-star evaluation process requires thorough documentation of regional characteristics and social impact, their products lack supporting evidence, resulting in delayed recognition.

According to Nguyễn Đình Hoà, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, the city organises annual fairs, conferences, and trade weeks to support the development of OCOP products.

To enhance market visibility, Hà Nội has established 16 innovation and design centres dedicated to promoting OCOP and craft village products, along with 110 showrooms and sales points, helping consumers easily recognise and purchase authentic OCOP goods.

This year, Hà Nội will enhance the OCOP brand through various trade promotion events, including organising OCOP Week and showcasing agricultural and craft village products, to boost consumer and tourist engagement. — VNS