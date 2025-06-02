HCM City's annual Southern Fruit Festival celebrates Vietnamese agriculture

HCM CITY – Exciting festivities are underway at the 21st Southern Fruit Festival, which opened on Sunday morning at Suối Tiên Theme Park in District 9, HCM City.

With the theme “Preserving agricultural roots – Upholding national soul – Integrating into the era”, the annual event seeks to blend traditional values with contemporary trends in commerce, tourism and technology. It aims to promote Vietnamese agricultural products, honour farmers, connect businesses with consumers, and foster cross-cultural exchange, according to Lê Hữu Luân, secretary to the chairman of Suối Tiên Theme Park.

Alongside the popular speciality fruit market, this year’s festival features the first-ever agricultural product promotion programme, including livestream sales to highlight key produce.

The event hosts 20 booths displaying fresh fruits, processed products, and OCOP-certified goods.

Throughout the summer, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities such as a giant fruit showcase, a high-tech agriculture exhibition featuring Japanese innovations, fruit parades, a fruit carving competition, and musical performances.

Fruit lovers can also pick and enjoy tropical produce at the Suối Tiên Farm, where over 30 varieties of exotic fruit are cultivated following organic and VietGAP standards.

Now in its third decade, the Southern Fruit Festival is one of HCM City’s signature tourism events, drawing around one million visitors each year.

The festival runs until 31 August. — VNS