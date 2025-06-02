HCM City's annual Southern Fruit Festival celebrates Vietnamese agriculture

HCM CITY – Exciting festivities are underway at the 21st Southern Fruit Festival, which opened on Sunday morning at Suối Tiên Theme Park in District 9, HCM City.
With the theme “Preserving agricultural roots – Upholding national soul – Integrating into the era”, the annual event seeks to blend traditional values with contemporary trends in commerce, tourism and technology. It aims to promote Vietnamese agricultural products, honour farmers, connect businesses with consumers, and foster cross-cultural exchange, according to Lê Hữu Luân, secretary to the chairman of Suối Tiên Theme Park.
|Đinh Văn Vui, chairman of Suối Tiên Theme Park, beats the ceremonial drum to mark the opening of the 21st Southern Fruit Festival in District 9. VNS Photo Gia Linh
Alongside the popular speciality fruit market, this year’s festival features the first-ever agricultural product promotion programme, including livestream sales to highlight key produce.
The event hosts 20 booths displaying fresh fruits, processed products, and OCOP-certified goods.
|The traditional market offers a wide selection of fruits, such as avocado, rambutan, mangosteen, durian, and Hà Nội plums. VNS Photo Gia Linh
|A programme promoting agricultural and OCOP products aims to connect local businesses with potential partners and consumers. VNS Photo Gia Linh
|Beauty queen Trương Hồ Phương Nga (left) promotes Vietnamese bird’s nest at her livestream sales booth. VNS Photo Gia Linh
Throughout the summer, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities such as a giant fruit showcase, a high-tech agriculture exhibition featuring Japanese innovations, fruit parades, a fruit carving competition, and musical performances.
|Visitors enjoy posing for photos with the giant winter melon display. VNS Photo Gia Linh
|Highly anticipated parades with fruit-themed floats will take place every weekend.VNS Photo Gia Linh
Fruit lovers can also pick and enjoy tropical produce at the Suối Tiên Farm, where over 30 varieties of exotic fruit are cultivated following organic and VietGAP standards.
|Visitors can sample freshly picked fruits at Suối Tiên Farm. VNS Photo Gia Linh
|American figs grown at Suối Tiên Farm are a favourite among visitors. VNS Photo Gia Linh
|A bustling food stall at the festival serves bánh xèo (Vietnamese savoury pancakes). VNS Photo Gia Linh
Now in its third decade, the Southern Fruit Festival is one of HCM City’s signature tourism events, drawing around one million visitors each year.
The festival runs until 31 August. — VNS