Forum connects Vietnamese, Argentine businesses

BUENOS AIRES — The Argentina–Vietnam Business Forum (FINAV) was held in Manfredi city, Cordoba province, central Argentina on May 30, drawing a wide range of local officials, representatives of institutions, research bodies and businesses from across the South American country.

The event marked the first time such a forum has taken place in Manfredi, and forms part of an important initiative aimed at strengthening trade, investment and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Addressing the forum, which attracted significant interest from local business circles, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, young entrepreneurs and potential investors, Trade Counsellor and head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Argentina Ngô Mạnh Khôi highlighted Việt Nam’s position as one of the most dynamic economies in the world.

With a population of over 100 million, Việt Nam has recorded a GDP of more than US$476 billion, and international trade turnover exceeding $786 billion. He noted that Việt Nam has signed 17 free trade agreements with over 60 countries and territories, making it a regional and global trade hub.

Regarding bilateral ties, he said that trade between Việt Nam and Argentina has continued to grow and is approaching the $5 billion mark.

Argentina is currently one of the leading suppliers of agricultural products to Việt Nam, particularly corn and animal feed ingredients. In return, Việt Nam exports high-value-added goods to Argentina, including mobile phones, electronic components, footwear and textiles, Khôi said.

He underlined that despite the geographical distance, the two sides share many similarities and potential to serve as regional gateways for trade and investment.

He added that the ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), of which Argentina is a member, present significant opportunities to expand bilateral trade.

He called on business communities in both countries to actively engage in promotional events such as fairs, forums and trade seminars.

The official noted that Việt Nam is set to host several major events in 2025, including the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo (June), FoodExpo (November) and the Vietnam–Latin America Trade Forum (late 2025), all of which offer valuable platforms for Argentine enterprises to access the ASEAN market.

The FINAV not only opened the door to concrete cooperation between Vietnamese and Argentine firms but also served as a strategic bridge for sustainable and mutually beneficial development between the two nations. — VNS