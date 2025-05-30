Nestlé Việt Nam clarifies product labelling on MILO malted milk drink

HCM CITY — Nestlé Việt Nam has issued an official statement to clarify information related to the labelling of its Nestlé MILO malted milk supplement product.

In a notice released on May 29, the company responded to recent media coverage of a report from the Đồng Nai Department of Health that was submitted to the provincial People’s Committee regarding the verification of labelling information on Nestlé MILO's packaging.

“Nestlé Việt Nam always complies with current legal regulations. The company is continuing to work closely with relevant authorities on this matter,” the statement said.

Nestlé Việt Nam confirmed that its MILO malted milk supplement product adheres strictly to all food safety and quality standards in line with Vietnamese regulations. The company emphasised that the product meets both quality requirements and the nutritional needs of Vietnamese consumers.

The firm also addressed a reference to research mentioned on the product’s packaging. According to Nestlé Việt Nam, the information cited in Decision 1016/QĐ-VDD issued by the National Institute of Nutrition in 2022 was presented in accordance with established procedures and relevant legal requirements.

“We respect the guidance provided by authorities regarding how information is presented on our product packaging and will continue to cooperate in clarifying this issue,” the company noted.

In the statement, Nestlé Việt Nam reiterated its commitment to transparency, compliance and ensuring consumer trust in the quality and integrity of its products. — BIZHUB/VNS