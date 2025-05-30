Vietnamese exporters need reliability, craftsmanship, customer service mindset to find e-commerce clients: conference

HCM CITY — Encouraging Vietnamese suppliers to enhance reliability, craftsmanship and customer service, experts described these as essential for success in the business to business (B2B) e-commerce market.

They were speaking at a conference held to discuss “Outstanding Việt Nam: Advancing Strongly Through Uncertainties, Conquering Global Markets" in HCM City on Wednesday.

Organised by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre and leading global B2B e-commerce platform, Alibaba.com, the conference brought together hundreds of experts and company representatives to exchange information and insights on developing B2B e-commerce strategies, especially in the current unpredictable global economic situation.

Hồ Thị Quyên, deputy director of the ITPC, said: "E-commerce is a crucial solution for businesses to adapt to uncertainty and succeed in the global market."

She referenced a World Bank forecast indicating global economic growth of 2.7 per cent in 2025-26 period.

With a clear consumer shift towards cross-border shopping and the strong development of e-commerce globally and in Việt Nam, the importance of e-commerce continues to grow.

Việt Nam saw 17 per cent growth in e-commerce in the first four months of this year.

In April alone 725 documents were filed for developing new e-commerce websites, reflecting the vibrant market.

The global B2B e-commerce market is projected to reach $20.9 trillion by 2027, according to Research and Markets.

The Việt Nam E-commerce Association noted that 53 per cent of Vietnamese enterprises are highly interested in expanding exports through e-commerce channels.

To seize the opportunities this presents, experts at the conference shared useful information and insights to help exporters attract more clients through online platforms.

One notable example is Silver Pine, a traditional furniture manufacturer in Việt Nam, which has formed strong partnerships in key markets like the US, Germany, the UK, and Canada.

Its founder, Trần Chức Cường, stressed the importance of showcasing the factory’s capabilities and product quality digitally in today’s global marketplace.

"In today's world, where global buyer behaviour has shifted to digital, showcasing our factory's capabilities and high-quality products has become more crucial than ever.”

Steven Selikoff, a specialist in product development and global sourcing, offered insights into US buyer search patterns, Việt Nam's rising status as a preferred sourcing hub and how Vietnamese sellers can build solid partnerships with overseas clients.

He urged local suppliers to leverage their core strengths—reliability, craftsmanship and a strong customer service focus—to succeed in markets like the US.

Việt Nam’s attractiveness to global buyers, driven by competitive labour costs, credibility of origin, skilled labour, and Government backing, further strengthens its international standing, he added.

To improve operational effectiveness, Alibaba.com launched the “Guarantee Package” at the event.

This tailoured initiative aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Việt Nam as they begin or expand their global digital transformation journey.

It is designed to help newcomers to global B2B e-commerce and firms shifting to online models and support SMEs in navigating the fast-changing digital trade environment by enabling effective minisite creation, increasing exposure to global buyers and improving cross-border trade performance.

Young Liu, head of Vietnam business at Alibaba.com, explained the strategic intention behind the new initiative: "With the Guarantee Package, we are offering more than just a tool. We are crafting a comprehensive roadmap for Vietnamese SMEs.

“Alibaba.com’s vision is to empower businesses to rise above global market volatility and transform trade challenges into successful opportunities. We believe that with the right support, Vietnamese enterprises can not only participate in global e-commerce but also lead its evolution in the digital age."

The launch of the package is expected to make Vietnamese products more accessible to around 50 million global B2B buyers on Alibaba. — VNS