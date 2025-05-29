International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Advanced technologies and products in the consumer electronics and household appliances industry are on show at the Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

IEAE 2025, organised by the VINEXAD National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC and Chaoyu Expo of China, brings together more than 350 enterprises from Việt Nam and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mo Sijian, vice president of Chaoyu Expo, said Việt Nam has shown great potential in the electronics and appliances industry in recent years, and the annual expo is an effective platform for the diverse needs of international buyers and consumers, he said.

Tens of thousands of new products in categories such as audiovisual equipment, phone and tablet accessories, gaming and computer accessories, kitchen equipment, household utilities, and healthcare equipment are on display, he added.

One of the highlights of the event is the featured product display area where the latest research and development achievements, breakthrough technologies and creative designs from many prestigious brands are introduced to visitors.

Within the framework of the expo will be specialised seminars to discuss the future development trends in the consumer electronics and home appliances industry.

The expo, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until May 31— BIZHUB/VNS