Việt Nam calls for stronger co-operation from Chinese tech firms

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Consul General in Guangzhou Nguyễn Việt Dũng has called on Chinese technology firms to expand co-operation with Việt Nam in AI, semiconductors, IoT, digital transformation, and clean energy while addressing a recent seminar on promoting bilateral investment, trade, science and technology, and innovation ties.

The event, held in Shenzhen city of Guangdong Province. attracted wide participation from businesses, organisations, and experts from Guangdong and neighbouring regions operating in key sectors such as manufacturing, new energy, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and infrastructure development.

Dũng emphasised that 2025 marks a significant milestone – the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China and the Year of Việt Nam – China Humanistic Exchange. In this context, Guangdong Province and Shenzhen City play a strategic role in advancing practical, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial co-operation between the two countries.

The diplomat noted that in 2024, trade between Việt Nam and China reached US$260.65 billion, a 13.5 per cent increase over 2023. China has remained Việt Nam’s largest trading partner for 20 consecutive years. Guangdong alone contributed 21 per cent of the total import-export turnover, amounting to $56.3 billion, maintaining its position as the Chinese locality with the largest trade volume with Việt Nam, he said.

In terms of investment, China was the sixth-largest foreign investor in Việt Nam and led in the number of investment projects last year. There is a clear shift in Chinese investments toward high-tech sectors such as component manufacturing, electronics, the automotive industry, and clean energy. Major corporations like Goertek and BYD are actively expanding their investments in Việt Nam.

In terms of science, technology, and innovation, Dũng stated Việt Nam is implementing key strategies to drive scientific and technological development and innovation toward sustainable growth. These include the Science, Technology, and Innovation Development Strategy to 2030, the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science - technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the National Energy Strategy to 2045, and the National Climate Change Strategy to 2050, which targets net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to the 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII), Việt Nam ranked 44th out of 133 countries, placing it among the top 5 startup ecosystems in ASEAN and 12th in the Asia–Pacific region.

He proposed organising thematic workshops and strengthening connections between research institutes, universities, and businesses from both countries. Additionally, he invited Chinese experts to visit Việt Nam to share experience in technology transfer, smart infrastructure development, and carbon emission reduction.

On this occasion, a representative from the Việt Nam Trade Office in Guangzhou presented an overview of the two countries' economic and trade relations, as well as Vietnam’s promising investment environment. Việt Nam recorded an impressive GDP growth rate of 7.09 per cent in 2024, surpassing forecasts by many international organisations. Furthermore, the country is heavily investing in transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and innovation while facilitating logistics development and attracting businesses committed to green and sustainable growth.

The office representative also noted that Việt Nam has signed 17 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, with two more currently under negotiation. The country is committed to deep integration into the world and building a transparent and open business environment—ready to serve as a solid launchpad for long-term development of both domestic and foreign enterprises.

Chinese companies showed strong interest in the Vietnamese market, especially in digital technology and innovation. Tech firms from Shenzhen expressed an intention to collaborate on AI application in manufacturing, IoT for smart cities, and biomedicine. Meanwhile, infrastructure companies highlighted opportunities in smart transport and green industrial zones.

Participants hoped the Vietnamese Consulate General in Guangzhou will support them to continue engagement with Việt Nam's authorities and businesses.

Dũng reaffirmed that Việt Nam always welcomes Chinese businesses and investors, especially in high-tech, digital transformation, and sustainable development sectors. He reiterated the Consulate General's commitment to providing maximum support for enterprises in both countries to grow and engage in practical, sustainable, and mutually beneficial cooperation. — VNS