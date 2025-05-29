PM calls for US firm’s cooperation in developing LNG hub in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday welcomed US LNG company Excelerate Energy (EE)'s efforts to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners, stressing that such engagement holds both political and economic significance, contributing to boosting a balanced and sustainable trade ties between the two countries.

Receiving Excelerate Energy President and CEO Steven Kobos in Hà Nội, Chính lauded the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US firm and PV Gas, a unit of state-run Petrovietnam, urging the two sides to work closely together to ensure practical and effective cooperation.

He agreed with Excelerate Energy's proposal to position Việt Nam as a regional LNG distribution hub, while encouraging the firm to further explore opportunities to expand and deepen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in providing technological solutions and long-term LNG supply. He noted that these will contribute to enhancing Vietnam’s energy security, narrowing the trade deficit, and advancing the Việt Nam–US relations.

Chinh noted his hope that Excelerate Energy will develop a LNG supply chain in Việt Nam, including building modern and smart LNG storage facilities and transferring technology and management expertise to help Việt Nam operate its LNG sector efficiently. He also affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to rapid and sustainable economic development, without compromising social progress, equity, or the environment for the sake of mere economic growth.

Excelerate Energy’s cooperation with Vietnamese partners holds a great significance and strong potential for sustainable development, contributing to not only balancing trade between the two countries but also serving the long-term interests of their people, he said.

Việt Nam aims to develop LNG storage and distribution centres to serve both domestic demand and the wider ASEAN region, including power plants supplying electricity to ASEAN, he revealed, calling on the US firm to cooperate with Vietnamese partners to begin construction of LNG storage and distribution facilities in Việt Nam within this year or in 2026.

PM Chính suggested the US firm share effective solutions during its cooperation with Việt Nam to help reduce emissions in LNG transportation and usage. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is committed to standing side by side with businesses, and stands ready to listen to their feedback to enhance mutual understanding and improve the effectiveness of cooperation.

Thanking Việt Nam's dispatch of a delegation to the US for trade negotiations, Kobos noted that its MoU PVGas is to arrange long-term LNG supply from the US for the Vietnamese market.

He urged the Vietnamese Government to instruct relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities to facilitate the company’s investment and development of LNG infrastructure in Việt Nam, ensure a stable supply of LNG, and support the establishment of joint ventures with a local partners to expand market presence, aiming to position Vietnam as a key LNG distribution hub in ASEAN. — VNS