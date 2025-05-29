Over 170 Vietnamese companies join Thailand food, beverage trade show

BANGKOK — More than 170 Vietnamese companies are showcasing their products at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, one of the world's largest food and beverage fairs held annually in Thailand.

Visiting the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng expressed his delight at the active participation of Vietnamese enterprises. He said they bring high-quality products that meet international standards as well as the fair's criteria regarding innovation and creativity in the food and beverage sector.

THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 draws more than 3,200 companies from Thailand and 56 other countries and territories. It features 6,200 booths, displaying various kinds of products in the food sector, from agricultural products and processed foods to food technology and related services.

The fair also hosts seminars on various topics such as food security and sustainability, the future of alternative proteins, innovation in food and beverage manufacturing and retail, and next-generation menus and flavours.

The fair, running from May 27 to 31, is co-organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and German company Koelnmesse.

It is expected to attract more than 90,000 trade visitors from 140 countries and territories. The organisers hope the total transaction value at the fair to exceed 98 billion THB (about US$2.68 billion), including orders signed on the spot and potential contracts after the event. — VNS