Nordic firms eye green industry partnerships in Việt Nam

HCM CITY The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) hosted its flagship Green Industries Summit 2025 in HCM City on June 19 under the theme "Building Vietnam’s Green Future in Construction and Manufacturing,” aiming to support the country’s transition toward sustainable industrial development.

According to NordCham Vietnam Chairman Thue Quist Thomasen, the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is both a challenge and an opportunity for businesses to contribute to green and sustainable growth.

Thomasen stressed that the summit represented a concrete step in Nordic businesses’ commitment to accompanying Việt Nam on its sustainability journey. With their technological expertise and financial capabilities, Nordic investors and firms are well placed to form long-term partnerships with Vietnamese enterprises. These partnerships could help overcome barriers such as funding and technology transfer, while offering a diverse range of solutions to accelerate green industrialisation at the local level.

Panel discussions during the event focused on three key areas: sustainable manufacturing, green and adaptive construction, and building a sustainable future for Việt Nam.

Rita Mokbel, President and CEO of Ericsson Vietnam, noted that as Việt Nam is accelerating its push for green and sustainable development, now is the time for the industrial business community to join forces with the Vietnamese Government through forward-looking strategies.

She also pointed to the role of 5G technology in driving digital transformation within sectors such as manufacturing and logistics, helping reduce carbon emissions and enhance efficiency across key industries.

Edwin Chee, Chief Operating Officer at SEA Logistics Partners (SLP), said that the concept of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is no longer unfamiliar in Việt Nam. However, customer expectations are shifting with global market trends.

Throughout the summit, Nordic companies reaffirmed Việt Nam’s potential to lead the region in developing a green and sustainable industrial sector. They also expressed their strong interest in forging direct partnerships and practical cooperation to help shape a green economy capable of adapting to the evolving challenges of the global market. VNA/VNS