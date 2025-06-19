Fuel prices surge from 3pm on June 19

HÀ NỘI — Retail fuel prices were raised starting from 3pm on June 19, following a joint decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 petrol is now capped at VNĐ20,631 (US$0.79) per litre, up VNĐ1,169 from the previous adjustment, while RON95-III costs no more than VNĐ21,244 per litre, up VNĐ1,277.

Diesel 0.05S is priced at VNĐ19,156 per litre, up VNĐ1,456 and that of Kerosene increased to VNĐ18,923 per litre, up VNĐ1,412. Mazut saw a rise of VNĐ1,182 to VNĐ17,643 per kg.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

This marks the 25th fuel price adjustment so far this year. — VNS