Việt Nam aims to strengthen trade relations with Algeria

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria paid a working visit to Tipaza province on Wednesday, aiming to seek ways to expand economic and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and the African country.

During the visit, office representatives held a working session with the Tipaza Chamber of Commerce and Industry and met with several prominent local businesses operating in key sectors including industry, agriculture, fisheries, food processing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and plastics.

The two sides introduced the economic cooperation potential between the two countries, reviewed current trade exchanges, and discussed measures to enhance bilateral relations.

Maâmar-Djellal Serandi, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chenoua in Tipaza, welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and regarded the visit as a valuable opportunity for the local business community to gain a deeper understanding of the Vietnamese market and its investment potential. This, he said, will help identify specific, effective and sustainable avenues for cooperation.

Serandi noted that Tipaza is prioritising the development of high-tech agriculture, agri-processing, eco-tourism, and marine aquaculture, particularly the farming and processing of saltwater species such as tuna. He expressed keen interest in collaborating with Vietnamese partners in these fields and voiced a desire to learn more about Việt Nam’s foreign investment policies, market access conditions and trade procedures.

Particularly, he announced that Tipaza is considering organising a business delegation to Việt Nam to participate in Viet Nam International Sourcing 2025, scheduled to be held in HCM City this September. He proposed the early establishment of a Việt Nam–Algeria Business Council to act as a contact point for information exchange and structured bilateral trade promotion.

He also highlighted the need to study the feasibility of opening a direct air route between the two countries, a move that could significantly reduce logistics costs, enhance connectivity, and foster trade, investment, and tourism.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoàng Đức Nhuận provided an overview of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development in recent years, its strategic development vision through to 2030, and key highlights in Việt Nam–Algeria trade relations.

He affirmed that Việt Nam values its partnership with Algeria and is committed to facilitating greater business connectivity, trade promotion, delegation exchanges and investment in mutually advantageous sectors.

Tipaza province lies 70km west of the Algerian capital, Algiers. It enjoys a favourable geographic position with a well-developed seaport system and a 123 km-long coastline. With its diverse natural conditions, Tipaza is strong in agriculture, livestock, fisheries and coastal tourism.

Its provincial capital, also named Tipaza, is a historic city known for its Roman ruins recognised by UNESCO, and its picturesque white-sand beaches, which attract both domestic and international visitors.

According to the Department of Vietnam Customs, trade between Việt Nam and Algeria reached US$220 million in 2024. Preliminary figures for the first five months of 2025 already showed a trade volume of over $280 million.

Việt Nam’s main exports to Algeria include raw coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, desiccated coconut, freshwater seafood, chemicals and steel. Imports from Algeria consist of gum Arabic, chicken feet, pharmaceuticals, wastepaper and various minerals.

At the event, Algerian businesses showed their interest in importing Vietnamese goods such as plastic materials, animal feed, veterinary medicines, chemicals, and food flavourings. They also conveyed a desire to form joint ventures with Vietnamese partners in confectionery, furniture, steel production, and pharmaceuticals.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Trade Office also organised a display featuring Vietnamese export products including tea, coffee, spices, desiccated coconut, and cashew nuts. Algerian enterprises were invited to participate in Việt Nam’s upcoming leading international exhibitions such as Viet Nam International Sourcing 2025, Vietnam Food Expo and Vietnam Expo. — VNS