Rounds to spend $20 million on app acquisitions in Việt Nam

HCM CITY – Rounds, a global machine learning-powered app optimiser, early this week announced plans to invest US$20 million in the Vietnamese market this year.

The investment, focused mostly on non-gaming apps, will be deployed through a dedicated fund for Việt Nam, the company said.

Rounds has been active in Việt Nam for several years, but the announcement marks a deepened commitment to the market with the establishment of a local team to source opportunities and work closely with Vietnamese developers.

“Việt Nam is one of the most dynamic tech markets in the world,” Gal Avidor, CEO of Rounds, said.

“We see incredible talent, creativity and ambition here.”

The company acquires both entire app development companies and individual apps, with deal sizes typically ranging from $50,000 to $15 million.

It focuses on non-gaming Android and iOS apps, especially utility and tools apps.

Once acquired, apps are scaled globally through a tech-driven approach that combines automated sourcing, machine learning and performance optimisation.

With operations spanning 187 countries and a user base of over 500 million, Rounds manages a diverse portfolio across 65 digital asset classes.

Việt Nam’s mobile app ecosystem is expanding rapidly.

With a tech-savvy population of 100 million, competitive development costs and a rapidly growing digital economy, the country has become a hub for innovation.

Rounds said it would host a series of acquisition meetings in Việt Nam this September, aiming to connect directly with app developers and studios seeking growth capital, strategic exits or operational support. VNS