Bình Dương maintains strong industrial growth, exports up nearly 14 per cent in H1

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Amid lingering uncertainties in the global economy, Bình Dương has sustained strong momentum in both industrial output and exports during the first half of 2025.

The southern industrial hub recorded exports exceeding VNĐ452 trillion (US$18.4 billion), a 13.9 per cent increase year-on-year, reaffirming its status as one of Việt Nam’s most dynamic economic centres.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the index of industrial production rose by 10.19 per cent over six months, nearly twice the pace of the same period last year.

This marked rebound, they said, is being fuelled by core sectors with high export value, including electronics, wooden furniture, textiles and garments, and technological equipment.

Industrial parks throughout the province continued to underpin growth. Between January and June, Bình Dương attracted VNĐ19.3 trillion ($785 million) in foreign direct investment, up 6.04 per cent from a year earlier.

This brought cumulative FDI to over VNĐ1.1 quadrillion ($42.7 billion), spread across 4,503 projects from 65 countries and territories.

Officials believe the figure reflects both its appeal and the long-term trust of international investors.

In the first half alone, enterprises in industrial parks disbursed more than VNĐ33 trillion ($1.34 billion) and generated revenues of around VNĐ562 trillion ($22.5 billion), with exports contributing over VNĐ312 trillion ($12.5 billion) to overall performance.

Phạm Văn Xô, chairman of the provincial Exporters Association, said the results show how closely local policies align with business needs.

“The timely resolution of issues related to land, infrastructure, electricity and skilled labour has allowed firms to focus on production and scale up operations with confidence.

“This is one of the first localities to develop next-generation industrial parks, combining green manufacturing with integrated logistics – a long-term strength for export activities.”

Authorities have also been accelerating development of new strategic zones such as the expansion of Bàu Bàng and the upcoming Cây Trường Industrial Park. Alongside a series of coordinated infrastructure projects, these efforts are viewed as key to ushering in a new phase of high-quality and sustainable growth, which will enhance productivity, competitiveness and added value in export manufacturing.

The domestic market has also shown promising signs of recovery. Over the past six months, total retail sales of goods and services topped VNĐ195.6 trillion ($7.7 billion), up 18 per cent year-on-year.

This improvement, according to provincial planners, not only indicates rising consumer confidence but also plays a crucial role in boosting the flow of goods, raw materials and services within the production sector.

As part of its long-term strategy, Bình Dương is now studying the creation of a free trade zone linked to a modern logistics network.

If approved, the plan could lead to a major breakthrough, lowering logistics costs and improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods globally.

Lưu Minh Thành, general director of an electronics firm in Mỹ Phước Industrial Park, said the local environment has proven ideal for long-term investment.

“We expanded our facility here thanks to the province’s strong infrastructure and proactive support from the authorities. Quicker handling of administrative procedures and better logistics conditions have significantly reduced our export costs.”

In addition to infrastructure upgrades and administrative reform, Bình Dương has actively promoted international trade and market diversification.

These efforts are seen as essential amid the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains post-COVID-19.

Trade promotion initiatives and business networking events have enabled many local firms to access new markets and overcome technical barriers.

Officials say the province’s achievements are not merely reflected in statistics, but also in its ability to foster a transparent, efficient and forward-looking business climate.

This is also why a growing number of multinationals are choosing Bình Dương as a strategic base for their Southeast Asian operations, they said.

No longer content to be just a processing centre, the province is steadily evolving into a hub for high-tech manufacturing.

With an emphasis on smart production, integrated logistics and sustainable value chains, it is reshaping its industrial identity.

This transformation is expected not only to elevate Bình Dương’s role in global supply networks, but also to contribute to the socio-economic development of the southeastern region and the country at large. — VNS