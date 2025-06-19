Vietnamese Goods Day promotes Bắc Giang lychees in Germany

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Goods Day was held on June 17 at Selgros Berlin Lichtenberg supermarket in Berlin, marking a significant step in promoting and expanding the presence of Vietnamese products in Germany and Europe at large.

The event, which was jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany, the Selgros supermarket chain, and a trade promotion delegation from Việt Nam's northern province of Bắc Giang, coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The highlight was the introduction of Bắc Giang lychees which are exported to over 30 countries and territories, having met stringent technical and food safety standards.

Bắc Giang is known for its vast agricultural potential, with nearly 300,000 hectares of arable land and favourable climatic and soil conditions. Lychee is the province’s most prominent crop, cultivated on nearly 30,000 hectares and accounting for more than 60 per cent of its total fruit-growing area.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Germany Đặng Thị Thanh Phương emphasised that agricultural products are among Việt Nam’s key exports. While German consumers are familiar with Vietnamese products such as coffee, seafood, tea, and spices, many other quality items remain relatively unknown in the market.

She noted that the Bắc Giang delegation’s visit is to promote the province's lychee, adding the Selgros event not only helped introduce the fruit to German consumers but also provided them with the opportunity to experience other Vietnamese agricultural products such as pomelo, dragon fruit, fresh coconut and coffee.

Nghiêm Xuân Hương, vice chairman of the Bắc Giang Provincial People’s Council, said the event helped enhance cooperation in agriculture, trade, logistics, and tourism between Bắc Giang and German partners.

He went on to say that companies such as Mova Plus JSC, Linsan Imex s.r.o., and several other enterprises in Germany and Europe are actively working to bring Bắc Giang lychees closer to German and European consumers.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh noted that Bắc Giang’s trade promotion efforts were well-timed with the celebration of 50 years of Việt Nam–Germany diplomatic ties.

This milestone offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen economic and trade relations, especially by introducing Việt Nam’s high-quality, distinctive agricultural products to the German and wider European markets. — VNS