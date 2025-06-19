Politics & Law
Economy

Thái Nguyên calls for investments in $67 million inland port

June 19, 2025 - 15:04
Tiên Phong inland port in Phổ Yên City will cover 14.35 hectares and aims to become a modern logistics hub, handling up to 150,000 containers annually by 2030 and 180,000 by 2050, according to the provincial Finance Department.
A logistics facility in Yên Bình Industrial Park, Thái Nguyên Province. The northern province is seeking investors for a VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$67 million) inland port project. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Thái Nguyên is seeking investors for a VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$67 million) inland port project with an aim of developing a modern logistics centre in the northern province and improving regional and international logistics connectivity.

According to the provincial Department of Finance, the Tiên Phong inland port project will span 14.35 hectares in Tiên Phong Ward, Phổ Yên City, and is expected to become a modern logistics hub in the southern part of the province that can handle 100,000–150,000 containers annually by 2030 and 180,000 by 2050.

Tiên Phong inland port has a strategic location along the Hà Nội region’s Ring Road 5 with direct links to industrial parks, major highways and the Hải Phong-Quảng Ninh seaport system.

In early June, Thái Nguyên also called for investment in a VNĐ3.5 trillion ($137 million) information technology park that covers nearly 198ha in Tiên Phong Ward, Phổ Yên City and Nga Mỹ Commune, Phú Bình District.

Thái Nguyên has emerged as an attractive destination for tech giants such as Samsung Electronics Vietnam, which has built its largest global smartphone production plant in Yên Bình Industrial Park. — VNS

