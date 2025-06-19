Be Group launches BE5X to support tech-based drivers in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Be Group, the Vietnamese operator of the BE super app, has officially launched the BE5X Centre, Việt Nam’s first integrated platform designed to support ride-hailing drivers by connecting them with a billion-dollar ecosystem across transportation, finance, insurance and energy.

This strategic move aims to address structural challenges in the gig economy, where more than 60 per cent of app-based drivers do not own their vehicles and often face high rental costs and limited access to formal financial services.

BE connects drivers directly with major partners, offering full support for vehicles, loans and services. Car brands and rental firms help drivers buy, rent or switch vehicles easily, with added support for maintenance, insurance and fuel to save time and money.

Banks offer fast, simple loans with fair terms. Customers also benefit from better service when drivers are fully supported.

“Instead of dealing with many places, drivers just need to go to BE5X,” said Hoàng Công Huấn, director of Business Development at Be Group. “BE is not doing everything for them, but it helps drivers save time and money and avoid risks when starting out.”

At the launch event, Be Group introduced partnerships with VPBank, BYD, GWM and Selex Motors.

Drivers can access favourable offers to buy or rent vehicles from brands like Suzuki, Toyota, Mitsubishi, GWM and BYD, with discounts of up to VNĐ100 million (US$3,861) per car. Electric motorbike drivers using Selex Motors benefit from special pricing, along with battery swap discounts of up to 30 per cent.

BE5X also offers quick-access financing through VPBank. Drivers can apply for loans up to 85 per cent of a vehicle’s value without proof of income. Interest rates start from 5 per cent per year, and applications can be processed directly on the bePartner app.

In addition, the centre provides insurance packages tailored to drivers from providers such as OPES and MSIG. Drivers also enjoy direct fuel discounts at PVOIL stations and reduced electric charging fees at Eboost locations.

Maintenance services, vehicle upgrades and job training are also available, helping drivers build a more stable and long-term career. All services are accessible through BE’s platform, reducing risks from unregulated or informal options.

BE5X is part of Be Group’s long-term plan to strengthen the ride-hailing workforce in Việt Nam. The company says the model was built around five core pillars: BE, drivers, vehicle partners, banks and customers. It sees the driver as the centre of the platform’s development.

Unlike foreign competitors, Be Group focuses on localisation and sustainable growth by helping drivers not only find rides but also build long-term careers, with better access to vehicles, funding and trusted partners, leading to improved services for both drivers and passengers. — BIZHUB