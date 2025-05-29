Bắc Giang promotes lychee consumption to expand market

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang is intensifying efforts to promote the consumption of lychees at home and abroad this year, according to a conference on promoting lychee consumption held on Wednesday in Bắc Giang by the provincial People’s Committee.

The event brought together representatives from Government agencies, businesses and trade partners to discuss strategies for boosting the market reach of lychee, as well as other key agricultural and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items.

Vice chairman of the Bắc Giang Province People’s Committee Phạm Văn Thịnh highlighted the quality of the province’s lychees, which adhere to strict domestic and international standards on food safety, traceability and production.

He reiterated the province’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for businesses involved in surveying, picking and distributing the fruit. Transparency in product origin and quality, along with streamlined support for export procedures, remains a top priority.

To strengthen production and consumption capabilities, vice chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải urged Bắc Giang to intensify investment in science and technology — especially post-harvest preservation and processing — to extend shelf life and improve competitiveness in demanding international markets.

Hải emphasised the need to diversify export destinations, with a strong focus on China, Japan, the EU, the US, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

At the same time, he underscored the importance of bolstering the domestic market by fostering value chain linkages among farmers, businesses, scientists and government agencies. Such collaboration, he noted, is crucial for building a sustainable consumption ecosystem with high added value.

He also called on Chinese authorities to facilitate trade by expediting administrative procedures, creating priority customs clearance channels and encouraging reputable enterprises to engage in direct purchasing from Bắc Giang. Domestically and internationally, enterprises are encouraged to sign early procurement contracts to ensure a seamless production-to-consumption supply chain.

The National Assembly, he added, will continue to refine the legal framework supporting agricultural development, with lychee among the key products affected. Support will include enhancing transportation infrastructure — particularly rail links to China — and developing logistics hubs and preservation centres for vital raw materials. Emphasis will also be placed on research in digital transformation and sustainable farming practices.

Hoàng Minh Chiến, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Department, confirmed the ministry’s support for lychee exports. This includes providing timely market information, organising trade events at home and abroad, and simplifying export procedures for agricultural products.

Representatives from Guangxi Province’s Department of Commerce in China — the main gateway for Vietnamese agricultural exports — pledged to streamline customs procedures and maintain 'green channels' at border gates to expedite the import of Bắc Giang lychees.

Meanwhile, Central Retail Group in Việt Nam announced extensive plans to boost lychee sales during the peak season. These include enhancing logistics and retail networks, supporting local producers with documentation, featuring lychees prominently in supermarkets and promoting online sales through e-commerce platforms.

The company also committed to facilitating lychee exports to Thailand and honouring Bắc Giang lychees at the upcoming 2025 Fruit Festival in Tiền Giang on May 29.

Bắc Giang’s lychee production is projected to reach 165,000 tonnes this year, including 60,000 tonnes of early-harvest lychees and 105,000 tonnes from the main crop. Cultivation adheres to VietGAP, GlobalGAP and organic produce standards, with trademark and geographical indication protections in major markets such as China, the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore.

The province has granted nearly 300 growing area codes across 21,000ha, while investing significantly in modern packaging and logistics infrastructure.

Bắc Giang continues to supply lychees to major supermarket chains and wholesale markets across Việt Nam, while also maintaining robust fresh and processed lychee exports.

The province actively partners with online platforms such as nongsan.buudien.vn, Sendo, Tiki, Shopee, Lazada, Alibaba and TikTok Shop, helping local producers connect directly with global consumers. — VNS