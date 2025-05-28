Việt Nam Administration of Disease Prevention ties up with French vaccine company

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention and French drug company Sanofi-Aventis have signed a memorandum of understanding under which they will jointly undertake activities to enhance healthcare capacity and public awareness communication on disease prevention through life-course immunisation.

The MoU takes effect from the date of signing, May 27, and will be valid for three years.

Key areas of co-operation include reviewing, evaluating and proposing policy solutions related to vaccination and vaccine use in Việt Nam, developing guidelines and recommendations on immunisation and running communication and educational campaigns to increase awareness of essential and next-generation vaccines.

These efforts aim to offer effective disease prevention measures for various age groups.

The MoU clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of both parties: The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention plays the leading role, being responsible for professional aspects, orienting and controlling communication content and providing information to press agencies, and monitoring and evaluating the implementation of cooperation activities.

Sanofi will be responsible for seeking, proposing and connecting with suitable domestic and international partners, suppliers and experts for all activities.

The company will also provide financial support to the programne according to the established plan, in compliance with Vietnamese law.

The MoU serves as a basis for implementing activities to support the proposal, evaluation and review of policies for vaccinations and vaccine utilisation in general, including the Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

The EPI was introduced in 1985, and over the next 40 years has led to impressive accomplishments.

The rate of full vaccination of children under one year old has been consistently high at above 95 per cent. As a result, polio was eradicated in 2000 and neonatal tetanus in 2005, and the incidence and mortality rates of measles, whooping cough and diphtheria have decreased exponentially.

According to a Government roadmap under Resolution No 104/NQ-CP, new vaccines will continue to be added to the EPI, which will help improve public health and prevent epidemics.

One of the leading vaccine manufacturers globally, Sanofi develops preventive solutions against diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b, polio, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis A and B, meningococcal disease, influenza, and others.

Every year it sells over one billion doses of vaccines globally. — VNS