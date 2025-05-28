EU to send inspection delegation to VN over some agricultural exports

HÀ NỘI — The European Union (EU) has announced plans to dispatch an inspection delegation to Việt Nam in mid-June to assess the country's pesticide control measures in key agricultural export products, including durian, dragon fruit and chilli.

According to Plant Production and Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the inspection will take place across several localities, including Tiền Giang, Long An, Bình Thuận and HCM City.

During the ten-day mission, EU experts are expected to visit growing areas, processing plants and packaging facilities to directly evaluate compliance with European food safety regulations. In addition to field visits, the EU delegation will meet with some local quality control firms

The Department has requested all establishments involved in the inspection to prepare complete documentation on food safety compliance, production processes and traceability systems. A summary report on production status is also required to facilitate the EU team’s assessment.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the current inspection rates for Vietnamese agricultural products entering the EU remain high. Bell peppers are checked at a rate of 50 per cent, while dragon fruit and durian are each inspected at 20 per cent.

The General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, Đặng Phúc Nguyên, said while the EU imports around US$350 million worth of fruits and vegetables from Việt Nam annually - comparable to the US market - the figure remains modest compared to the EU's vast annual trade volume of nearly 500 billion euros ($565.3 billion) in fruits and vegetables.

The EU is one of the most demanding markets for Vietnamese exporters, Nguyên said, suggesting that businesses should adhere strictly to its regulations as a single problematic shipment can jeopardise the reputation of the entire industry. — VNS