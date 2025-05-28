Bình Dương charts new path with green, digital and innovative industrial model

BÌNH DƯƠNG — After nearly three decades leading Việt Nam’s industrial development, the southern province of Bình Dương is entering a new era.

Moving beyond the traditional low-cost manufacturing model, the province is pioneering an upgraded industrial strategy grounded in innovation, green technology and digital transformation.

At the heart of this transformation is the introduction of second-generation industrial zones — what local authorities are calling “Industrial Parks 2.0”.

These are not merely places for factories, but integrated spaces that combine high-tech manufacturing, smart urban services, logistics, and environmentally sustainable practices.

One of the key initiatives is VSIP No.2, a next-generation industrial park developed under the Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) partnership.

During a meeting early this week, Bình Dương authorities presented this vision to Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam, who expressed strong support and committed to raising the proposal with the Singaporean Government.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Văn Lợi, Secretary of Bình Dương Provincial Party Committee, described VSIP No. 2 as a model industrial park integrating green technology such as solar power, renewable energy, water recycling and waste treatment.

The goal, he noted, would not be simply economic growth, but the creation of a responsible industrial ecosystem that aligns with global sustainability standards.

“VSIP No. 2 will be a centre for innovation,” Lợi said. “It will host research and development spaces, digital infrastructure, smart logistics and liveable urban environments. We aim to transform Bình Dương into a responsible industrial hub, where technology, ecology and people coexist harmoniously.”

Ambassador Ratnam praised Bình Dương’s forward-thinking approach, calling it a pioneering model that aligns with Singapore’s green growth strategy.

He urged both Bình Dương and Becamex IDC, the project’s developer, to finalise detailed plans to accelerate implementation.

VSIP, a long-standing symbol of Việt Nam–Singapore economic cooperation, currently spans 18 industrial parks across the country, covering more than 10,000 hectares. Bình Dương was the birthplace of the VSIP concept and now hosts three such parks, making it a natural leader for the next phase of industrial development.

Beyond VSIP No. 2, Bình Dương is advancing several other large-scale projects.

In mid-May, it broke ground on Cây Trường Industrial Park (700 ha) and the expansion of Bàu Bàng Industrial Park (380 ha) — both planned with smart infrastructure, green logistics and ecological zoning.

Additionally, the province is developing the Bình Dương Information Technology Park, a 15.47-ha site designated as a regional centre for digital R&D.

The project is anchored on three pillars: modern infrastructure, high-quality human resources and a focus on leading-edge technologies.

All new industrial zones are being designed with zero-emission goals, featuring renewable energy systems, closed-loop water recycling and waste management processes, and alignment with international green industry standards.

Võ Văn Minh, Chairman of Bình Dương People’s Committee, emphasised the province’s ambition to become a national model for smart industry: “We are building industrial parks not just as factory zones, but as creative urban spaces where global enterprises can work, live and connect. Technology and people are at the centre of our strategy.”

By 2030, Bình Dương plans to operate 42 industrial parks with a total area exceeding 20,000 ha. This includes 10 newly developed eco-industrial parks and the green transformation of existing ones.

Significantly, Bình Dương is one of the first provinces to integrate training and innovation spaces into its industrial planning, aiming to cultivate an advanced, homegrown workforce for the future.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, speaking at the recent groundbreaking ceremony, praised Bình Dương’s bold vision and innovative spirit. “This model should be studied and replicated by other provinces,” he said. “It is a shining example of how Việt Nam can move towards a green and sustainable economy.”

From a province once known for low-cost industrial zones, Bình Dương is now shaping a new identity: an innovation-driven, environmentally conscious and future-ready industrial powerhouse. – VNS