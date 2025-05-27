French Tech Summit Vietnam 2025 fosters next-wave tech innovation between France, Việt Nam

HCM CITY — French Tech Summit Vietnam 2025, held in HCM City on May 27, marked a significant step forward in the innovation and technology partnership between France and Việt Nam.

As the largest tech event of the year, it brought together more than 1,500 participants, including government leaders, technology experts, investors, startups, and representatives from both countries.

The summit took place as part of the “France–Việt Nam Year of Innovation”, building on the comprehensive strategic partnership established between the two nations in October 2024.

Under the theme “Riding The Crest – France & Vietnam Empower Next-Wave Breakthroughs”, the event focused on emerging and critical technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), healthtech, greentech, fintech, digital transformation, gaming, blockchain, and edtech.

The summit featured two main halls and multiple breakout rooms hosting keynote speeches, panel discussions, startup pitch competitions, and the announcement of the “Booster Challenge” awards.

A highlight was the “Le Booster Accelerator Challenge”, which attracted a large number of promising startups seeking investment, mentorship, and strategic partnerships.

Beyond being a forum for technology, the summit served as a vital bridge connecting Vietnamese and French enterprises and startups, fostering international collaboration and promoting the development of a robust innovation ecosystem.

An exhibition featuring more than 80 booths and over 40 leading startups and tech companies offered insights into cutting-edge technology trends.

In-depth discussions also addressed regulatory frameworks for digital assets, technology investment, and sustainable development, shedding light on both the opportunities and challenges faced by Việt Nam in its digital transformation journey.

Speaking at the event, Ding Ming Chee, senior business director for ASEAN at Dassault Systèmes, highlighted Việt Nam’s ambitious targets, including 8 per cent GDP growth and public investment disbursement of US$36 billion in 2025.

“These are promising developments but also bring challenges, from scaling digital transformation and ensuring construction safety, to tackling global supply chain disruptions and driving sustainable development across key sectors. Through our 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we are committed to supporting Việt Nam by enabling digital simulation, process optimisation, and cross-sector collaboration,” he said.

He also emphasised the crucial role of digital twin technologies in strategic sectors such as digital infrastructure, smart manufacturing, electric vehicles, semiconductors, defence, and urban development.

Dassault Systèmes is actively supporting talent development and aims to help build a regional tech talent hub in Việt Nam.

Other prominent speakers shared similar aspirations. Marko Erman, chief science officer at France’s Thales Group, underlined Việt Nam’s growing role in the global tech supply chain, especially in AI for defence and cybersecurity.

He praised the country's young, highly skilled workforce and expressed Thales' commitment to expanding collaboration in these areas.

He also recommended that Việt Nam further invest in training and international cooperation to enhance its technological capabilities.

Representatives from Renova Cloud (a Việt Nam–France company) pledged to accompany local enterprises in their digital transformation, offering secure and scalable cloud computing solutions tailored to modern operational needs.

French firms such as Suez, Simcel, Aden, and Idec focused on green technology, presenting sustainable solutions in water treatment, environmental services, and smart urban development, with a strong interest in investing and expanding in Việt Nam.

In the field of healthtech, companies including Sanofi, VNVC, Elfie, and Genetica highlighted innovations in healthcare, applying AI and digital tools to improve patient care, data management, and personalised medical solutions.

Fintech representatives, such as Techcombank, Napas, Okcontract, and Alphatrue, discussed the rapid digitisation of financial services, the rise of cashless payments, and the legal framework for digital assets.

They stressed the need for international collaboration to keep up with technological advances.

In the gaming and digital entertainment sector, companies like Ubisoft, GameLoft, Virtuos, and GameGeek expressed optimism about the potential of Việt Nam’s creative industry.

They emphasised the role of young talent and proposed greater cooperation in training and ecosystem development.

According to organisers, French Tech Summit Việt Nam 2025 aimed to create an enabling environment for Vietnamese startups to access quality funding, experienced mentors, and international markets.

The event also contributes to raising Việt Nam’s profile on the global tech map and strengthening high-tech cooperation between the two countries.

With the strong presence and support of reputable organisations and enterprises from both sides, the summit is expected to become a key milestone in the Việt Nam–France innovation and technology partnership in the coming years. — VNS