Việt Nam’s container chassis exported to Canada cleared of trade remedy circumvention allegations

HÀ NỘI — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has determined that imports of container chassis from Việt Nam are not circumventing the Canadian International Trade Tribunal’s finding respecting the dumping and subsidizing of container chassis from China, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam.

This allows Vietnamese manufacturers to continue exports to the North American market without additional tariffs.

In a statement released on May 23, the CBSA confirmed that Vietnamese shipments did not involve any circumvention activities, upholding its preliminary finding issued in April.

Currently, Canada imposes an anti-dumping duty of 126.4 per cent and countervailing duty of 12,370 yuan (US$ 1,717) per unit on shipments from China, following a decision in 2022, which found that Chinese imports had caused injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation on Việt Nam’s imports was initiated following a complaint filed by Canadian producer Max – Atlas International Inc. in November 2024 alleging a sharp shift in import volumes from China to Việt Nam to evade the existing tariffs on China.

Between 2021 and September 2024, imports from China fell from 49 per cent of the market share, to just one per cent, while imports from Việt Nam surged to 34 per cent in 2023, up from zero in previous years.

However, the CBSA found that Vietnamese manufacturing operations involved substantial local processing, including significant investments in infrastructure, machinery and research and development. It also determined that the share of Chinese-origin components in Vietnamese products was minimal and not decisive in the production process.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam said that this is a positive development for the country’s exporters amid increasing global protectionism. — VNS