ASEAN BAC urged to drive business environment reforms: PM Chính

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) to continue playing a pivotal role in enhancing the region’s business environment.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue session held on May 26 during the 46th ASEAN Summit, the Prime Minister emphasised the council's role in representing the private sector, driving economic integration, strengthening supply chains, and advancing digital and green transformation, in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

During the dialogue for ASEAN leaders, ASEAN-BAC members and youth representatives, ASEAN-BAC outlined several strategic priorities, including boosting intra-regional trade and investment, fostering deeper economic integration, and building a resilient, inclusive and sustainable bloc.

Reflecting on a decade of ASEAN community building, Prime Minister Chính highlighted the business community’s critical role in innovation and economic connectivity.

He called for renewed cooperation between governments and the private sector to revitalise traditional growth drivers and promote sectors such as science, technology and digital transformation.

He also stressed the need to improve regional and global supply chains, build strategic economic resilience, and develop high-quality human resources through stronger collaboration between governments, businesses, and educational institutions.

ASEAN-BAC presented a series of concrete proposals to accelerate integration and sustainability efforts.

These included the creation of an ASEAN business entity to facilitate cross-border operations, an ASEAN private capital market, a common carbon market framework, and a digital platform aimed at streamlining procedures and reducing transaction costs.

ASEAN-BAC projected that digital trade initiatives could increase the bloc’s GDP by as much as US$5.5 billion.

The Prime Minister welcomed these forward-looking initiatives and also reiterated Việt Nam’s commitment to a dynamic, resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN economy.

Businesses are at the heart of ASEAN’s growth, he stressed, vowing to build open institutions, create efficient infrastructure, and apply smart governance to support regional development. VNS