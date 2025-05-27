Market kicks off the week on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market opened the final trading week of May on a strong note, with the VN-Index surging past the 1,330-point mark on Monday, accompanied by a significant improvement in liquidity. Meanwhile, foreign investors posted a slight net selling on both main bourses.

The session began with selling pressure pushing the VN-Index below 1,290 points early in the morning. However, the market gradually came back and, in the afternoon session, large-cap stocks rallied across the board, driving the index sharply higher.

At the close, the VN-Index gained 18.05 points, or 1.37 per cent, to reach 1,332.51.

Market breadth was strongly positive, with 253 stocks advancing compared to just 72 decliners on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Liquidity on HoSE also saw a notable improvement, rising by 37 per cent from last Friday to VNĐ23.3 trillion (approximately $900 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest companies by market capitalisation, added 14.45 points, or 1.03 per cent, to close at 1,423.85. Within the basket, 21 stocks posted gains, four declined and five closed flat.

Leading the rally was Vinhomes JSC (VHM), a key real estate stock within the Vingroup ecosystem, which surged 6.83 per cent and alone contributed over 4.7 points to the VN-Index. Notably, VHM has gained for seven consecutive sessions, rising more than 33 per cent from around VNĐ55,000 to over VNĐ73,000 per share.

Other notable gainers on Monday included Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), which hit its daily ceiling with a 6.85 per cent increase, Vingroup JSC (VIC) up 1.61 per cent, and Becamex (BCM), which climbed 4.93 per cent.

Analysts at Saigon – Hanoi Securities (SHS) noted: “In the short term, the VN-Index remains on an upward trend, holding above the nearest support at 1,300 points. Selling pressure has intensified as the index approaches its previous peak—the highest level recorded in March 2025. This scenario was anticipated in earlier reports, as correction pressure across different stock groups remains relatively normal, with many still rotating and showing good accumulation.

“The market is returning to price levels seen before the announcement of tariffs. Regardless of the outcome of trade negotiations, tariffs are likely to be imposed, impacting macroeconomic balances and business operations. At present, many stocks are still trading at reasonable levels based on their fundamentals. However, with the VN-Index approaching the 1,320–1,340 resistance zone, this is not considered an attractive level for additional disbursement. Any new positions should be carefully selected based on growth prospects.

“Investors should maintain a balanced portfolio. Investment should focus on stocks with solid fundamentals and leading positions in strategic sectors, which are expected to benefit from macroeconomic shifts and strong economic growth.”

On the northern bourse, the HNX-Index also advanced 3.09 points, or 1.43 per cent, to 219.41. Trading value reached VNĐ1.2 trillion with nearly 80 million shares exchanged. — VNS