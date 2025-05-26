France's Thales Group views Việt Nam as strategic partner in AI, cybersecurity

PARIS — Việt Nam holds significant potential to become a key link in the global technology supply chain, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) applied to defence and cybersecurity, according to Dr Marko Erman, Chief Scientific Officer of the Thales Group.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris ahead of the French Tech Summit Việt Nam 2025 in HCM City, Erman emphasised Thales' long-standing partnership with Việt Nam over the past 30 years. He expressed his joy that the relationship continues to follow a long-term strategic direction, notably through collaborations with leading Vietnamese companies such as VNPT, Viettel, and FPT.

Regarding France–Việt Nam cooperation, Erman expressed his optimism over the impact of recent bilateral agreements, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in October last year, which, he said, has created a favourable framework for technological investment.

Việt Nam is undergoing a profound digital transformation with ambitions to become a technological powerhouse in Southeast Asia. The new strategic partnership paves the way for long-term cooperation in key sectors, underlining a shared commitment to supporting Việt Nam in achieving its technological goals, he noted.

According to him, Thales has supplied Việt Nam's armed forces with leading technologies in the fields of anti-submarine warfare, surveillance radar, and electro-optics. Exchanges with Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence have intensified in recent years, opening up promising prospects in air defence, counter-drone capabilities, and naval security.

Regarding Việt Nam's potential joining Thales' global supply chain, Erman highlighted the country's young and highly skilled workforce as a major advantage in AI and cybersecurity R&D and application. He noted that Thales' AI computing platforms require specialised electronic components, an area where Việt Nam's growing expertise could serve as a starting point for broader supply chain cooperation.

To strengthen Việt Nam's capabilities, Erman recommended Việt Nam continue developing IT-related sciences across higher education. He proposed establishing a foundational AI training programme that could be paired with more specialised defence-oriented technical education. Such a curriculum, he noted, would be especially valuable, as the combination of AI knowledge and military application understanding is essential to meeting the unique demands of AI in defence.

He also stressed the importance of investing in advanced research in machine learning and algorithm development, both critical to accelerating innovation in cybersecurity and defence. International exchange programmes and internships at world-class research institutions, he said, should also be encouraged to ensure Vietnamese experts gain exposure to the latest breakthroughs in these strategic fields.

The French Tech Summit Việt Nam 2025, themed "Riding The Crest – France & Việt Nam Empower Next-Wave Breakthroughs" is expected to further deepen bilateral cooperation in high technology. Thales will participate in the forum with a focus on inclusive AI. Backed by over 30 years of AI R&D for critical systems, Thales stands ready to expand its cooperation with Việt Nam as the country moves forward in its digital transformation journey. — VNA/VNS