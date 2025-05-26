Politics & Law
Việt Nam’s coffee exports reach $4.2 billion in first five months

May 26, 2025 - 14:10
Agricultural experts forecast that domestic prices may continue to drop to around VNĐ120,000 per kilogramme due to the downward trend in global markets. Key drivers behind recent price hikes, such as weather concerns and trade tensions, are showing signs of easing.
Việt Nam’s coffee exports hit US$4.2 billion in the first five months of 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — As of mid-May 2025, Việt Nam exported over 736,000 tonnes of coffee, earning US$4.2 billion, according to the Department of Customs.

While export volume declined by 5.5 per cent year-on-year, export value surged by 56 per cent thanks to a sharp rise in average prices.

Domestically, coffee prices in the Central Highlands reversed course on May 24, falling by VNĐ2,500 ($0.096) - VNĐ3,300 per kilogramme. Prices stood at VNĐ122,500 per kilogramme in Đắk Nông, Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai, and VNĐ122,000 per kilogramme in Lâm Đồng.

Agricultural experts forecast that domestic prices may continue to drop to around VNĐ120,000 per kilogramme due to the downward trend in global markets. Key drivers behind recent price hikes, such as weather concerns and trade tensions, are showing signs of easing.

In addition, increased investment in cultivation and replanting over the past two years is expected to boost supply in the near future. — VNS

