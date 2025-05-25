PM engages with leading Malaysian companies to foster investment, economic cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held working sessions with prominent Malaysian corporations and business associations in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, to promote related investment and collaboration in Việt Nam.

The PM, who is on an official visit to Malaysia, received senior executives of Gamuda Land, the property development arm of Malaysia’s engineering and construction giant Gamuda Berhad.

Dato' Chow Chee Wah, Chairman of Gamuda Land, said that the company had invested over US$5 billion in Việt Nam across sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and real estate. He expressed the group’s desire for continued support from the Vietnamese Government to expand its business operations within the country.

PM Chính commended Gamuda's contributions to the development of urban infrastructure in Việt Nam, and welcomed its intention to broaden investment. He encouraged the company to explore new business models and sectors, to develop smart city models, and to share its expertise in smart urban management with Vietnamese state agencies and enterprises.

The leader affirmed the Vietnamese Government's commitment to creating a favourable and lawful investment environment for Malaysian enterprises to operate effectively and sustainably.

Earlier the same day, PM Chính met with Tony Fernandes, Founder and CEO of Capital A, a multi-sector conglomerate best known for operating the low-cost airline AirAsia.

Fernandes expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam to enhance the operational capacity of Vietravel Airlines – a subsidiary of the major Vietnamese tour operator Vietravel – and to explore opportunities for collaboration with Vietnamese partners in e-commerce, logistics, and advanced payment technologies.

Acknowledging the group's successful operations and support in Việt Nam, the PM suggested Capital A consider increasing direct flights between Việt Nam and Malaysia to support business connectivity and boost bilateral tourism.

He also welcomed collaboration to support Vietravel Airlines and urged the group to seek partnerships with Vietnamese entities, explore market opportunities, and share insights on cost-efficient aircraft management and emission reduction, contributing to green growth and sustainable development.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Government leader received Anthony Tan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Grab, alongside senior executives of the Southeast Asian technology firm. Grab currently provides ride-hailing, delivery, and digital payment services across 50 provinces and cities in Việt Nam.

The PM praised Grab’s role in advancing Việt Nam’s digital transformation through the provision of AI-driven tools to citizens and businesses.

He encouraged the company to continue expanding its investment, introduce new business models, and pioneer digital transformation practices integrating IT and artificial intelligence. PM Chính also called on Grab to share best practices in operations and management with Vietnamese regulators and enterprises, towards sustainable cooperation and development.

On the same day, PM Chính received Datuk Ng Yih Pyng, President of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM).

Datuk Ng Yih Pyng shared that the ACCCIM, established in 1921, represents over 110,000 direct and indirect members, including companies, individuals, and trade associations across Malaysia’s Chinese business community.

The association hoped to help strengthen Malaysia–Việt Nam cooperation, particularly in areas such as digital transformation, investment, innovation, and sustainable development, he said.

PM Chính highly valued the role of the ACCCIM, calling on it to expand collaboration and encourage its members to invest and do business in Việt Nam. He also asked the association to strengthen its role as a bridge between the Malaysian and Vietnamese business communities while promoting bilateral cooperation in priority areas, including innovation, green technology, and sustainable development.

He also suggested the ACCCIM work closely with Vietnamese partners to implement investment and trade promotion as well as technology transfer activities in such fields as digital transformation, smart agriculture, logistics, and renewable energy. The organisation was also asked to further explore investment opportunities in Việt Nam, particularly in renewable energy, information technology, and digital technology.

During his meeting with President of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI) Nivas Ragavan, PM Chính spoke highly of the chamber’s fruitful operations in Malaysia, expressing his hope for stronger investment cooperation, particularly in key Vietnamese localities such as HCM City, Đà Nẵng, and Hà Nội.

Providing information on Việt Nam’s socio-economic situation, especially its priorities, he suggested the chamber make use of its extensive network to promote the connectivity of Vietnamese and Indian businesses, focusing on innovation, AI, fintech, and green technology.

The leader praised the results and potential of Việt Nam–India economic cooperation, urging the KLSICCI to work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies to consider investment opportunities in Việt Nam. He also encouraged it to help Vietnamese firms connect with Malaysian businesses and KLSICCI members to carry out joint projects in priority sectors like renewable energy, information technology, and digital technology.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s efforts to improve its investment climate and boost administrative reform toward greater transparency and reduced compliance costs, and to develop strategic infrastructure to reduce costs and increase competitiveness for products and businesses.

The Vietnamese Government was committed to accompanying and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Malaysian enterprises, to operate efficiently and sustainably to bring about prosperity for both sides in the coming time, he said.

Receiving Y.M Tengku Dato' Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj, a member of the Selangor Royal Family, who regularly sponsors activities of the Malaysia–Việt Nam Friendship Association (MVFA), PM Chính said that the nearly-40,000-strong Vietnamese community in Malaysia had carried out many practical and effective activities, acting as a bridge to foster the Việt Nam–Malaysia relationship in an increasingly substantive and fruitful manner.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his hope for Azman Shah Alhaj's regular, long-term, and sustainable support for the MVFA's activities. He also encouraged the expansion of people-to-people and business-to-business exchanges between the two countries, thus fostering cooperation and investment links. — VNA/VNS