Lao forum, trade fair promote development of East-West economic corridor

VIENTIANE — A hybrid forum on promoting the East-West economic corridor and a trade-tourism fair took place in the Lao southern province of Sekong on May 23, co-organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse and Sekong authorities.

The events, initiated by the consulate general, served as an annual platform for fostering investment, tourism, and economic cooperation among localities from Việt Nam, Laos, and Thailand.

The forum brought together representatives from 19 Vietnamese provinces and cities, four southern Lao provinces – Champasak, Sekong, Salavan, and Attapeu, Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani Province, and businesses from the three countries.

In her opening remarks, Consul General Tạ Phương Dung highlighted the strategic significance of the forum in realising a shared development vision among the three nations toward sustainable growth.

The forum would offer an opportunity for participating localities and enterprises to connect, explore investment prospects in southern Laos, and build cooperation programmes tailored to their strengths and needs, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic advancement of areas along the East-West economic corridor.

Leklay Sivilay, Governor of Sekong, said that the forum would open the door for trilateral business cooperation and facilitate the mutual understanding of local advantages, potential, and policies.

During the forum, delegates presented investment incentives and showcased the unique strengths of their respective localities, reflecting a subregional landscape with strategic linkages in economy, agriculture, logistics, and tourism.

The trade and tourism fair, meanwhile, featured 47 exhibition booths of cultural and tourism products as well as farm produce. They comprised 12 booths from Việt Nam, 34 from Laos, and one from Thailand. — VNS