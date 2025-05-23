Dung Quất refinery helps ensure national defence with locally made military fuels

QUẢNG NGÃI — Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), which operates the Dung Quất oil refinery in central Quảng Ngãi Province, has successfully produced special-purpose fuels for military use, contributing to Việt Nam’s national defence efforts.

Since 2012, BSR has cooperated with the Ministry of National Defence to develop fuel types such as Jet A-1K for jet aircraft and DO L-62 for military ships and submarines. These fuels meet international standards and have been approved for use in military equipment after passing various technical tests and trials.

This was an important strategic move, as most fuels for defence equipment had previously been imported from abroad.

To date, BSR has supplied more than 222,500 cubic metres of Jet A-1K and DO L-62 to the military. These fuels are used for routine training, maintenance, and combat readiness activities.

Military personnel have confirmed the quality and reliability of the fuels, stating that they meet all technical requirements and help maintain stable operation in harsh conditions.

For instance, submarine 186 Đà Nẵng has used DO L-62 made at Dung Quất Refinery for over three years and has worked smoothly. This local fuel can fully replace imported types. Jet A-1K, used in fighter jets, has also passed real flight tests, showing it is safe and reliable.

Aside from making fuel, BSR also helped create national rules and standards for military fuels, building a strong base for this work in Việt Nam.

BSR is now one of only two companies outside the Russian Federation authorised to produce these fuels according to Russian military standards.

BSR and the Ministry of National Defence have worked more closely in recent years. Between 2020 and 2022, they built the 85 Fuel Depot, which can store 45,000 cubic metres of fuel. This helps supply fuel for military needs and improves Việt Nam’s emergency response.

In 2022 and 2023, BSR earned over VNĐ902 billion (US$35 million) and nearly VNĐ2.1 trillion, respectively, from special-purpose fuels. Still, company leaders say the project is not just about money – it also supports national defence.

“In recent years, engineers at Dung Quất Refinery have worked hard to research and create special fuels for national defence. This shows BSR’s growth in technology, ability to make new products and strong commitment to serving the country,” said Chairman of BSR’s Board of Directors Bùi Ngọc Dương.

Looking ahead, BSR and the military plan to expand their cooperation further.

In addition to maintaining the supply of Jet A-1K and DO L-62 fuel, they aim to develop new products including defence-grade lubricants. Both sides also continue to coordinate on facility maintenance, safety drills and emergency response planning to protect strategic assets like Dung Quất Refinery and the 85 Fuel Depot.

Major General Nguyễn Văn Lực, director of the Department of Petroleum under the Ministry of National Defence, praised BSR’s role: “The use of domestically produced special-purpose fuels for trial runs in military equipment is an important breakthrough. BSR’s products not only meet technical standards but also ensure absolute safety."

In the future, the department and BSR plan to assess long-term storage capabilities and include these fuels in the national reserve. — BIZHUB/VNS