Vietnamese-made electric tugboat operates at Belgium’s largest port

BRUSSELS — Antwerp Port, one of Europe’s largest, has launched its first electric tugboat, Volta 1, manufactured in Việt Nam, showcasing the country’s green shipbuilding capabilities.

The electrification of tugboats aligns with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in transport, a sector with significant CO2 output.

Replacing diesel-powered tugboats along the Scheldt River, Volta 1, built by a Dutch company in Việt Nam, is noted as Europe’s first electric tug of its kind. Its advanced batteries reportedly enable 12-hour operations with a 70-ton pull, emitting no direct CO2.

It is under consideration whether Volta 1 will be a model for the port’s fleet.

Jacques Vermeiren, CEO of Antwerp-Bruges Port, said the port is testing hydrogen and methanol-powered tugboats to identify the best technology for carbon neutrality by 2050. Despite higher initial costs, electric tugboats could have lower long-term operating costs, he noted.

According to him, the port has been investing in 350 MW of wind power, solar energy, and battery systems to boost energy self-sufficiency, enhancing its appeal to businesses targeting carbon-neutral transport.

Volta 1 is seen as a symbol of Europe’s climate goals connecting with Việt Nam’s advancing manufacturing role in the global green value chain. — VNS