2025 Centralised Promotion Programme officially starts

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Centralised Promotion Programme officially began on Wednesday.

The programme is held with participation from many businesses and retail units across the city.

It aims to boost total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in the capital, targeting a growth rate of 14 per cent.

Supporting the event launched by the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, Go! Thăng Long supermarket reported that thanks to promotional offers of up to 50 per cent off product prices last year, customer traffic during peak hours increased by 20 per cent.

Recognising this as an effective consumer stimulus initiative, the supermarket has already prepared plans to participate in the 2025 Centralised Promotion Programme.

The programme is expected to attract participation from 1,000 to 2,000 businesses and sales points, including supermarket systems, shopping centres, and major retail chains such as Winmart, BRG, Aeon and MediaMart.

The municipal Department of Industry and Trade emphasised that this year’s promotion campaign would intensify communication efforts via digital platforms to provide maximum support for participating businesses.

Nguyễn Thế Hiệp, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said: “In addition to multi-channel communication, we are also enhancing our digital platform communications to help businesses promote their brands.

"We are also simplifying and reducing administrative procedures for promotional activities, making it easier for businesses to join and encouraging broader participation in the programme.”

A key highlight of this year’s programme is the design of a digital transformation space themed 'Touch Technology, Live Smart', allowing consumers to shop via apps, QR codes, online flash sales, try out digital payment devices and experience AI-powered applications, with the support of various software solution providers.

With a diverse array of activities, the event is expected to effectively bridge production and consumption, stimulate domestic demand and boost business revenues, contributing to the city’s goal of achieving a GRDP growth rate of 8 per cent or higher this year. — BIZHUB/VNS