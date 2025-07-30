Digital push expands market for Vietnamese farm produce

HÀ NỘI — A large-scale livestream campaign is set to kick off as part of a nationwide effort to harness digital platforms and media to enhance the value, market reach, and appeal of Vietnamese agricultural specialties.

The campaign will feature two main livestream sessions: a “Daily Livestream” from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, and a “Mega Livestream” beginning at 12:00 p.m. from Jin Pro Network’s headquarters in Hà Nội.

At a press conference on Tuesday, a representative from co-organiser Jin Pro Network said the company aims to deliver impactful livestream sessions to connect OCOP (One Commune, One Product) and specialty products with millions of consumers in Việt Nam and abroad through TikTok.

A key highlight of the initiative is the promotion of OCOP and specialty products through digital platforms. Notably, 5 per cent of affiliate marketing revenue generated during the mega livestream will be donated to the Prime Minister’s campaign supporting the eradication of substandard housing.

According to Huỳnh Văn Nam, CEO of Jin Pro Network, previous livestream events have achieved exceptional results. The OCOP livestream fair held on April 29 in Thái Nguyen Province saw record-breaking engagement, with 70 million video views, 40 million livestream impressions, and over 1.3 million concurrent viewers, leading to more than 4,500 orders.

Another campaign in the former Bắc Giang Province (now Bắc Ninh Province) reached 30 million users, generated four million livestream views, and resulted in 1,578 retail orders along with two major supply contracts totalling 900 tonnes per month. Remarkably, one local cooperative, after undergoing livestream training, independently sold seven tonnes of agricultural produce.

Jin Pro Network believes this new phase will take the campaign to new heights, boosting not only commercial success but also community impact and national pride in Vietnamese agriculture. The upcoming events will spotlight Thái Nguyên’s custard apple, dubbed the “digital custard apple” and a flagship product of the locality. — VNS