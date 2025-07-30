Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet honoured at 2025 Korea Consumer Awards

July 30, 2025 - 14:03
Vietjet is the only non-Korean carrier honoured this year, joining a total of 39 brands recognised at the 2025 Korea Consumer Awards.

 

Vietjet Commercial Deputy Director Đinh Xuân Thuỷ (right) receives the award from Chief Judge Yoo Chang-jo. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

SEOUL — Vietjet has been named as a Selected Airline at the 2025 Korea Consumer Awards (KCA), organised annually by Dong-A Ilbo, one of South Korea’s leading newspapers.

Award winners were chosen based on consumer surveys measuring four key brand metrics, combined with evaluations by a panel of expert judges. Vietjet is the only non-Korean carrier honoured this year, joining a total of 39 brands recognised at this year's KCA.

The sixth edition of the awards celebrates Vietjet’s outstanding contributions to enhancing travel experiences for Korean passengers through affordable fares, diverse ticket options, frequent promotions, and an expansive, convenient flight network connecting South Korea and Việt Nam.

Since launching its inaugural route to Seoul, Vietjet has transported over 10 million passengers in just over a decade.

The airline currently operates 12 direct routes with more than 300 weekly flights linking major Vietnamese cities like HCM City, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Phú Quốc with key Korean hubs including Seoul, Busan and Daegu. These routes have helped boost tourism while fostering stronger economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

In 2023, Vietjet was also honoured with the Korea Consumer Satisfaction Brand Award and the Korea Consumer Best Brand Award, and it was named Asia’s Leading Airline for Customer Experience by the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The airline has also received numerous international accolades from esteemed organisations including Skytrax, World Business Outlook and AirlineRatings, and has been ranked among the world’s safest airlines for several years running. — VNS

