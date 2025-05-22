Phú Quốc int’l airport expansion must create a lasting legacy: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has greenlit a proposal to expand Phú Quốc International Airport in Kiên Giang province, envisioning it as a transformative project that will not only serve the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week but also establish a lasting legacy for Vietnam as a premier global tourism destination.

During a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Deputy PM Dũng described the expansion as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to elevate Phú Quốc, an island in southern Việt Nam, into a leading hub in Asia and beyond.

“This project must position Phú Quốc as a true pearl of the Far East,” Dũng said.

To expedite the project, he called for the immediate transfer of assets from the Ministry of Construction to local authorities, ensuring that flight operations remain uninterrupted during the valuation and transfer process.

Deputy Minister of Construction Lê Anh Tuấn agreed with the Government’s draft resolution on the project, noting broad consensus among leaders from various ministries on the need to keep the project on pace through a fast-tracked approval process.

The expansion will follow Việt Nam’s Law on Investment, with the provincial officials poised to take the reins on everything from construction oversight to environmental impact assessments and fire safety regulations.

Chairman of the Kiên Giang People’s Committee Nguyễn Thành Nhân pledged to move forward decisively once the resolution is issued.

Classified level 4E, Phú Quốc International Airport handles millions of passengers annually. The expansion would see its capacity swell to 10 million passengers by 2030 and 18 million by 2050, with the airport’s footprint growing from 884ha to a sprawling 1,050ha. — VNS