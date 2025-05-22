HCM City to host 21st International Auto, Motorcycle and E-Mobility Exhibition

HCM CITY — The 21st edition of the International Exhibition on Automotive, Motorcycle, Electric Vehicle and Supporting Industries — Autotech and Accessories 2025 — opened on Thursday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City.

Running until May 25 under the theme “Innovation without Limits”, the exhibition aims to promote a culture of innovation, drive technological progress, and enhance the global standing of Việt Nam’s automotive, motorcycle, e-mobility and supporting industries.

As new waves of foreign direct investment (FDI) begin to reach critical mass, Vietnamese businesses face growing competition, along with significant opportunities.

With the support of preferential policies, investment incentives and rising domestic car consumption, the automotive and mobility sectors have seen steady growth.

Several large-scale supporting industry projects have been launched, creating favourable conditions for research, production and vehicle assembly to meet growing international demand.

In this context, domestic enterprises are urged to keep pace with global trends, seize market opportunities, strengthen competitiveness, expand production and invest in R&D to develop cutting-edge technologies.

According to organisers, Autotech and Accessories 2025 will serve as a key platform for trade promotion and investment between Vietnamese and international enterprises in the automotive, motorcycle, electric vehicle and supporting industries.

The exhibition will feature over 300 companies from countries and territories such as South Korea, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan (China) and Japan. The event is expected to attract more than 20,000 domestic and international visitors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of products and services including: complete vehicles, parts and components, tuning and accessories, transportation services, repair and maintenance, IT and management solutions, electronics and systems, service stations, car wash technology, and electric mobility solutions.

Autotech and Accessories 2025 will also place a strong emphasis on innovation and creativity, showcasing the latest advancements and innovative solutions that drive progress in the mobility and industrial sectors in Việt Nam.

Beyond the exhibition floor, a series of engaging side events will be held, including B2B matchmaking activities, technical seminars, live demonstrations and immersive visitor experiences.

Notably, this year’s exhibition will be held in conjunction with Cons and Trans 2025 – the International Exhibition on Construction Machinery, specialised vehicles, technology and transport infrastructure –offering visitors a broader spectrum of experiences and expanded opportunities for cooperation and business development.

Autotech and Accessories 2025 is organised by Asia Trade Fair and Business Promotion (ATFA) with the support of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Việt Nam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), and the Việt Nam Association of Motorcycle, Bicycle and Motorbike Enterprises (VAMOBA). — VNS