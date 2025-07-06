Viral trends for a new era of tourism

By Thanh Nga

TikTok remains a powerful platform for showcasing the beauty of Việt Nam, transforming the country into a trending topic among international travellers.

Through catchy videos, users are sharing their excitement about exploring the rich culture, stunning landscapes and warm hospitality of the Southeast Asian country. By searching the hashtag #VietnamIsCalling, viewers can immerse themselves in a plethora of videos featuring tourists and their Vietnamese adventures.

Influencers and TikTokers with millions of followers in the world are joining this trend, each adding their unique flair. This collective enthusiasm has inspired countless people around the globe to book flights and pack their bags to Việt Nam.

A standout example is TikToker @parmersss, who posted an infectious 'happy dance' video at the airport, passport and plane ticket in hand. This upbeat clip quickly garnered over two million views within just 10 days, prompting the creator to share more content filmed throughout Việt Nam.

Other international TikTokers, such as @GorillaiDeas and @amalia_maximova, have also jumped on the bandwagon, posting videos of adventures such as cycling through Hội An and checking in at Hà Giang. These videos capture the essence of real travel experiences at Việt Nam's iconic destinations, demonstrating that the trend has transcended social media to become a genuine travel movement.

Việt Nam is no stranger to being a trendsetter on TikTok. The viral rap song Không sao cả (No Problem) by 7dnight took the platform by storm in February, with its catchy 30-second refrain accumulating over 1 billion views. The song has inspired numerous covers and dance challenges.

Following in its footsteps, the song Bắc Bling by Hòa Minzy also made waves internationally. Within just 11 days of its release in March, the music video reached 42 million views. Nikkei Asian Review noted that the song beautifully blends rap with traditional Quan Họ folk music, showcasing Việt Nam's cultural heritage through vibrant imagery of dragon dance processions and traditional attire.

Bắc Ninh Province has gained newfound recognition as a result, and the success of the music video has helped illuminate the culture and people of Bắc Ninh on the world stage.

South Korean YouTuber Choi Jong-rak, known for his HanQuocBros channel, praised the music video, expressing his desire to visit the province after being captivated by its charm.

Many viewers also likened Bắc Bling to a vivid Vietnamese fairy tale, brimming with cultural elements from music to attire.

In alignment with that, over the past few years, Việt Nam's tourism industry has developed numerous campaigns to promote the country online, yielding impressive results.

One notable initiative was the "Việt Nam: Travel to Love!" digital programme launched by the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism in 2021. The initiative has captured significant attention, amassing millions of views on YouTube.

The promotional videos, made by the Tourism Information Centre in collaboration with local agencies, travel corporations and content creators, showcased Việt Nam’s majestic landscapes, rich cultural identities and kind hospitality. Three standout videos in the series quickly gained as much as 1.6 million views, further solidifying Việt Nam's appeal as a worthwhile destination.

In addition to national campaigns, localities and businesses have also jumped on the promotional bandwagon. For instance, the video Nha Trang – Khánh Hòa: Touching Your Heart! reached 1 million views in 2024, showcasing the breathtaking beauty and vibrant activities of Nha Trang, all while highlighting the region's traditional culture.

The music video Alone Pt. II by Alan Walker, filmed in Sơn Đoòng Cave in Quảng Bình (now part of Quảng Trị) Province, also achieved 300 million views worldwide within three years of its release.

According to data from Google Destination Insights, international searches for travel to Việt Nam increased by 10-25 per cent in the first five months of the year, placing the country seventh globally in travel interest. It was the only Southeast Asian destination in the top 10, surpassing other regional competitors like Singapore and Thailand.

In an Agoda report on summer travel trends, Việt Nam also ranks among the top five Asian destinations sought after by European travellers for this summer.

Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ, chairman of Vietravel Corporation, noted that online platforms were the most effective means of promoting Việt Nam's tourism image globally -- quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.

"Unlike the high costs associated with organising overseas trips or events, leveraging digital platforms can significantly reduce expenses while maximising outreach," he said. VNS