Remembering war to treasure peace

by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

The Golden Jubilee of Việt Nam's existence as a reunified nation witnessed many emotions, brought home by those who made the effort to attend.

The headline-maker war veteran Nguyễn Văn Thanh, 76, who rode a motorbike from his hometown in Nghệ An Province for 1,300km to HCM City to mark 50 years since reunification, boarded the South-North train to head home. He accomplished his wish to see his country flourishing in peace and, as a result, turned down an offer to fly home from a prominent carrier.

Many veterans went in groups, registered with the organising committee, and were given seats and a warm welcome when visiting old battlefields. But many went on their own, wearing their signature green uniforms with military honours on their chests.

"Grandchildren, when you see the medals on my chest, it's not for me to display my honours. It's to honour my comrades-in-arms' blood and bones of our people, who sacrificed their lives for our country's peace today," one veteran said. "We must remember and bear them gratitude. We must keep this land safe."

Elsewhere, in the massive number of people who lined the riverside boulevard along Bạch Đằng Wharf, and further around Reunification Palace, for the April 30 commemorations, veterans mingled along with people from all walks of life to be part of the immense display of one's love for the country and peace.

"We fought so that you won't have to fight," said another veteran. "Let you, the young generation today, be heroes of labour only, so you won't have to prove yourself in fighting."

Veterans saluted each other on their way and hugged each other. Most obviously, many cried while recalling the names of their fallen comrades, retelling the stories of their lives, otherwise privately kept deep and only awoken due to the reminders of more than 50 years ago.

"My dear comrades, are you here to see our country today in peace? Our children and grandchildren have been building it so beautifully, can you see?"

These veterans represent more than 2,430,600 registered with the Việt Nam Veterans Association.

Sharing these sentiments were not only veterans, but also hundreds of thousands of people who lined the streets of downtown Hồ Chí Minh City over the week leading to the parade on April 30.

While we cherish the sacrifices of the veterans, and the losses millions of people have suffered to secure peace for our country today, we also need to make sure that war shall not be the better solution, if we by all means could avoid it.

"They held their rifles so that we can hold our pens today,

They walked in darkness so we all can enjoy the sunrise,

They fought for a peaceful sky,

They laid down their lives for us to live in peace."

In the military parade and aerial salute on the same day, the people of Việt Nam showcased the largest open-air concert, where a giant choir sang patriotic songs without the need to rehearse. Many left the comfort of their homes to camp on the street to make sure they had a place to witness the parade.

Many families took to the streets, trying to get a glimpse of their sons and daughters marching in line, and veterans even spent their whole night on the street to wait for the next day's celebration. The overwhelming sentiment was love for one's country, shared among strangers, between the people and their military personnel.

International news watchers may notice the presence of different segments of the Vietnamese armed forces, but the army was most happily marching in people's embraces.

The most applause should be offered to the security guards, who made it safe for Vietnamese to feel proud, sing familiar songs, and feel the brotherhood among strangers.

While in a military parade, weaponry and facilities are on display to showcase the military power of a country, but showing military might was not the overarching purpose of the parade.

Born from the people and by the people, the army fights for the people, and Vietnamese people shall make sure their army maintains the ultimate goal of their service.

In the parade that lined Lê Duẩn Boulevard to Reunification Palace on April 30, the team of Việt Nam's Blue Beret men and women could be seen, who served in the United Nations' peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

Việt Nam also sent its military to help earthquake rescue efforts in Turkey, and just last month, to Myanmar. Earlier, they also sent farming teams to Africa to teach them how to plant rice and other crops.

Though the material wealth and power of Việt Nam remain modest, the love they bring to sites of natural disasters, both at home and abroad, is almost priceless.

While Việt Nam fought hard to win peace, it also knows well how to treasure peace. VNS