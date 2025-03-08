Marching through March in hope of peace

By Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

March is usually a midway month between spring and summer, but seasonal transitions are never easy. The weather has been acting like an unpredictable teenager—humidity sometimes reaching 90 per cent, only to vanish as a northeastern cold wind sweeps through the Red River Delta, leaving everything dry as if moisture was never an issue.

March has never been the most uplifting time of year, but in 2025, the country is buzzing with preparations for the 50th anniversary of national reunification and later, in the autumn, the 80th National Day—events that keep spirits high and people busy.

Just weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of families sent their young men off to military service, marking an emotional milestone. At recruitment centres across the country, scenes of farewell played out in different ways. One particularly striking moment saw a mother throwing herself to the ground in anguish as her son departed.

Reactions to this viral moment were divided. Some sympathised, while others reflected on the strength parents must show.

"It’s always emotional to part with our children as they grow up," wrote one mother who had gone through the experience years ago. "As they leave for a new environment and a rigorous training schedule, we mothers must stay strong to give them courage and support."

Scrolling through the online discussion, my friend Hạnh shared her own experience. "When my son left home for the army, my husband and I felt completely lost," she said. "For three months, we were scattered, with no energy for anything. In that time, he lost 20 kilos, dropping from 90 because he wasn’t eating as much as he did at home."

For a country that has endured decades of war, it may seem surprising to see parents react so intensely. From old wartime footage and historical records, we know that in times of national danger, young men volunteered to put their studies aside and join the army.

But Việt Nam has enjoyed over 30 years of peace, and young generations have grown accustomed to that stability. Military training, with its rigid discipline, can be overwhelming—especially for city-raised youths unfamiliar with such a structured way of life.

There’s a saying: "Discipline is the strength of the army." But in truth, discipline is the strength of anyone who learns to master it.

A few years ago, I visited the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands and met young soldiers stationed there. One young man, barely older than my own child, stood in full uniform under 40-degree Celsius heat, carrying out his duties with unwavering resolve.

"You will be able to do anything," wrote another commenter in response to the viral military send-off video. "In the army, you will learn to fulfil every assignment. We used to say, ‘Heavy rain means small rain. Small rain means no rain.’ In other words, we must overcome all challenges with courage."

Many parents worry about how their children will cope, but the military experience often brings unexpected growth.

"Two years pass quickly," Hạnh said. "When we finally visited our son at his barracks, we were shocked at how much he had learned and how fast he had matured."

She emphasised that it’s not just about learning new skills—it’s about learning them in a collective, in a spirit of camaraderie.

"You learn to live for your peers, just as they are ready to back you up."

Of course, the experience is not without challenges.

"There are temptations during service, too," she said. "If you keep a strong mindset, you’ll do well. If you give in, it can be hard to pull yourself back up."

For Hạnh’s family, military service was a transformative period.

"We were glad that our son lost his extra weight, but even happier that he grew up and matured in ways we couldn’t have imagined. When he returned home two years later, we were doubly happy."

Preparing for national celebrations

Across the country, regiments assigned to the coming April 30 parade in Hồ Chí Minh City have been training tirelessly, perfecting their marching formations. Videos of their drills, paired with patriotic songs, have uplifted viewers and provided a boost in morale as Việt Nam prepares for its historic anniversary.

March in HCM City will bring scorching heat, while in the north, soldiers must train in cold rain and muddy conditions. This weekend, a new cold wave is forecast to sweep through the northern delta, adding yet another layer of challenge to their preparations.

Yet, rain or shine, they march on.

And for that, we are forever grateful—for their discipline, their dedication, and their role in keeping our nation at peace. VNS