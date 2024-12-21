In retrospect: Life in the post-COVID era

by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

Time flies, doesn't it? This time five years ago, news of a strange respiratory-related disease began circulating on daily news channels. However, Việt Nam didn’t record its first patient until January 23, 2020. The country followed these initial cases with great interest, and everyone sighed with relief when they were discharged from the hospital on February 12, 2020. One memorable moment was a 65-year-old patient shakily thanking the doctors at Chợ Rẫy Hospital in Hồ Chí Minh City for saving his life a second time.

The first cases in Việt Nam involved a father and son from Wuhan, China, where the virus was first reported. Their activities and updates were closely followed on social media as well as mainstream news.

On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially named the virus SARS-CoV-2, noting its potential to disrupt global supply chains and cause casualties on a scale few could have imagined, surpassing even the devastation of wars.

Exactly one month later, on March 11, 2020, the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. By April 1, 2020, Việt Nam’s Prime Minister had declared the outbreak a national pandemic, and a national steering committee was established to coordinate the response. Provinces were instructed to report new cases, set up emergency response teams, and ensure the detection and treatment of patients.

Schools, already closed for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, remained shut as the pandemic escalated. The school break became the longest in history, with classes only resuming online. Việt Nam briefly declared itself COVID-free for about two weeks before new cases emerged. A structured method of categorising patients was introduced, using designations like F0, F1, F2, and F3 to track infection chains and broadcast updates on national television. Daily news briefings detailed the situation and emphasised home isolation measures.

Online classrooms were launched nationwide, supported by local philanthropists and companies donating computers to students in need. However, the shift to online learning produced mixed results. Some students thrived, studying at their own pace and making significant progress, but many struggled with the new format.

Five years later, many of the lessons learned -- such as maintaining clean and sanitary homes -- still hold value. During the pandemic’s three waves in Việt Nam, 43,206 people lost their lives. Hồ Chí Minh City was hardest hit, with 19,985 deaths, while mountainous provinces like Sơn La and Lai Châu reported no fatalities. Hà Nội was severely affected during the second wave, but the virus variant at the time was less contagious than those in later phases. Entire homes, offices, and residential areas were locked down, isolating communities from the world.

The deepest pain came from losing loved ones. Many children lost one or both parents. Scandals also emerged, including companies profiting from overpriced flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens and the fraudulent sale of overpriced COVID-19 test kits. These scams led to jail sentences for the Minister of Health and others, yet the damage -- both financial and emotional --cannot be undone.

Reflecting on those challenging times, many people have personal stories to share. One colleague recalled being labelled an F2 contact and living under strict isolation. Another resisted being sent to a COVID camp, fearing that poor conditions would expose him to the virus. One woman, living with her elderly in-laws, vividly remembered local officials clad in anti-virus gear coming to disinfect her home while neighbours looked on. Another colleague, breastfeeding a newborn, worried about the impossibility of isolating from her baby. Others lived with elderly parents or spouses battling cancer, adding to their fears.

These shared experiences fostered stronger bonds among colleagues and communities. Difficult times revealed true friendship and the kindness of those who extended a helping hand.

As we look back on the pandemic, we are grateful for having survived one of the most challenging periods of the 21st century. VNS