From excitement to regret: young people and the digital spending trap

In today’s digital age, many young people find themselves spending a significant portion of their income on online orders, often without realising it.

This trend is largely driven by the engaging and diverse content available on social media, which not only entertains but creates a sense of urgency to secure "affordable" deals.

Livestream shopping, in particular, is transforming the retail landscape. These sessions create a lively atmosphere that encourages viewers to make impulsive purchases.

Minh Anh from Hà Nội shared her excitement about ordering during livestreams, attracted by discounts and buy-one-get-one-free promotions. “The energy of the streamers and countdowns feels like a game, and placing an order gives me the thrill of winning,” Anh said.

Similarly, Lam Thuyên from HCM City finds it challenging to resist trendy clothes and accessories that pop up while browsing TikTok.

“I often end up buying items I didn’t plan to because they catch my eye and come with great discounts,” she said, adding that the allure of low prices makes it hard for her to stick to her budget.

Minh Hiền from Khánh Hòa Province has faced similar struggles. “I often stumble upon products I didn’t intend to buy but can’t resist since they’re usually around VNĐ100,000, which feels manageable,” she said. This ease of spending led her to a night where she placed six orders, only to feel shocked the next day at her impulsive decisions.

Thanh Bình also from Hà Nội echoed these sentiments, noting that even when money is tight, she’s drawn to live broadcasts showcasing handbags and clothing. “I know I’ll have to eat instant noodles for a few days, but I can’t help but click and buy,” Bình said. Despite accumulating items she hasn’t used, the pull of new products continues to drive her spending.

Hà Trang also admitted falling into the trap of discounted deals, even after receiving counterfeit goods in the past. The vibrant product presentations on social media, featuring beautiful images and bold colours, create a false sense of quality at a low price, enticing consumers into purchases they later regret.

Many of these online offerings are low-cost goods, making the financial risk seem minimal. When unsatisfactory products arrive, the loss feels manageable, encouraging young shoppers to dismiss the impact of their buying habits. This often leads to a cycle where they continue to order despite past negative experiences.

Lê Thị Hoài, a lecturer at the Việt Nam University of Commerce, emphasised the importance of mindful online shopping. “Young people should pause and consider their purchases more carefully,” she said. She suggested buying from reputable sites that show buyer feedback and comparing prices across platforms before deciding. Reducing time on social media and focusing on real-life interactions can also help curb impulsive spending.

The anonymity of online shopping plays a role in this phenomenon. Unlike traditional stores, where shoppers feel observed, online platforms provide greater freedom, often resulting in more impulsive purchases. For many, shopping online provides a temporary escape from stress, anxiety, or loneliness, offering a fleeting sense of happiness.

Dr Giang Thiên Vũ, a psychologist and lecturer at the HCM City University of Education, suggested that understanding the motivations behind shopping can help people regain control over their habits. “Identifying what drives us to shop can lead to better self-management,” he said. “It’s important to recognise that the joy from these purchases is often short-lived.”

Vũ encouraged young people to be aware of what triggers their shopping urges, whether it’s stress, loneliness, or family issues. Sharing these feelings with friends or family can offer support and accountability. Those who frequently shop impulsively might benefit from avoiding solitary shopping sessions and discussing their spending habits with trusted people who can help them navigate these "traps."

While social media offers exciting shopping opportunities, young consumers should approach online shopping with caution. By practising mindfulness, seeking support, and understanding their motivations, they can enjoy the benefits of digital shopping without falling into the pitfalls of impulsive spending. VNS