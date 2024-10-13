Pickleball: good for your health, wallet and family ties

by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

In the entrepreneurial spirit of Businesspeople’s Day, let’s talk about the latest sports craze sweeping Hà Nội, where hundreds of new players are joining the ranks each month. Enthusiasts of this fast-growing sport find immense joy and satisfaction hitting a ball over the net with a paddle.

They play at all hours – morning, noon, and even late into the night. But not everyone is pleased. "Management, you should place a time limit on players in the yard below my window. It's 11 pm now, we can’t sleep because they’re still playing and talking loudly," vented a resident as their complex management transformed the tennis courts to fit the growing demand for pickleball.

Pickleball, which began as a backyard game in the United States in the 1960s, has gained wide appeal as an accessible, fun way to stay active. It’s a sport that many can play, and one that helps boost endorphins and dopamine, quickly becoming addictive for players of all ages.

“Let’s play pickleball?” a friend recently asked. “All the tennis players I know have switched. Courts are being redesigned because one tennis court can be converted into three pickleball courts, accommodating more players.”

A hybrid of ping-pong, tennis, and badminton, pickleball attracts even the most reluctant players.

"It’s a game you can enjoy with your family. A family of four can have a great time, and it’s not as technically demanding as ping-pong, nor does it require the physical exertion that tennis does. Plus, it’s not as time-consuming or expensive as golf," my friend continued.

In Hà Nội, pickleball’s appeal cuts across generations and fitness levels. Detecting the growing popularity, many young entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to pivot their sports businesses to cater to this emerging demand.

New pickleball venues have been springing up all over the city. A sports complex for e-tennis and pickleball opened in Cầu Giấy District earlier this year, joining the popular Bách Khoa Sports Centre in Hai Bà Trưng District.

Currently, more than 15 pickleball courts have been established, with demand showing no signs of slowing down. At a residential complex in Tây Hồ District, a tennis court was converted into three pickleball courts, and available time slots filled up within a week.

“I know a garage on Lê Văn Lương Street that switched to indoor pickleball courts. The owner expects to earn more money than from the previous car business,” my friend explained.

The cost of renting a pickleball court varies, ranging from VNĐ80,000 to VNĐ150,000 per hour for outdoor courts and VNĐ200,000 to VNĐ220,000 for indoor courts.

Equipment costs are also relatively low. To get started, players typically spend between VNĐ2-3 million for paddles and accessories, and they can share court fees with others, making it more affordable than tennis or golf.

Pickleball is family-friendly, too. Rather than sneaking out early on weekend mornings for golf, you can stay close to home, enjoy quality time with loved ones, and save money, all while getting a good workout.

Although the sport arrived in Việt Nam in 2017, it initially took root in Hồ Chí Minh City. Over the past year, it has spread rapidly across Hà Nội and beyond, with new courts emerging in cities and towns where space allows.

In Gia Lai Province, pickleball fever has taken over since May-June of this year, with the number of players and courts expanding rapidly. According to Gia Lai Online, the province now has over 30 centres for the sport, and a Pickleball Society with 600 members has emerged on Facebook.

“The demand is so high that my courts are overbooked,” a court owner told the website. “Government workers play in the evening, while private business owners book during the day. So I’ve decided to build more courts to meet the demand.”

Pickleball has proven to be a highly profitable business opportunity.

“Renting pickleball courts is like picking money from a tree,” one business owner explained. She converted her mini-football field, which previously rented for only four hours a day at VNĐ200,000 per hour, into four pickleball courts that now rent for eight hours a day at the same rate, catering to over 100 players.

Pickleball’s popularity isn’t just local. Earlier this year, the Vietnamese-American Pickleball Association team of Phuc Huynh and Marcel Chan won their first Double Gold Medal at the Asia Open Pickleball Championship.

Marcel Chan, a 28-year-old who recently visited HCM City, created a stir among local players, who were already familiar with his athletic achievements. His trip to Đà Lạt, documented on social media, drew attention for his sporty energy and good looks.

As pickleball continues to grow, it’s clear that the sport is here to stay. "Where there's a will, there's a way," this ancient saying rings true in the context of today’s pickleball boom.

In the spirit of Việt Nam Businesspeople’s Day, kudos to the path breakers, trendsetters, and entrepreneurs who are helping push this trend forward. VNS