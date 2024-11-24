Bros: How a Vietnamese talent show sparked a cultural phenomenon

By Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

What began as a four-month TV game show, Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (literally, Bros Overcome Thousands of Thorny Hurdles), has left a profound cultural impact that continues to resonate with audiences. Initially perceived as just another entertainment programme, the show has shattered expectations, creating "instant classics" and sparking a renewed appreciation for Vietnamese music and artistry.

The programme culminated in a grand concert on October 12 in Hồ Chí Minh City, where 20,000 fans gathered by the Sài Gòn River to witness the finale. But the excitement didn’t stop there. Fans demanded more, and their voices were heard with the announcement of a year-end concert scheduled for December 14 in Hưng Yên Province, next to Hà Nội.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event sold out in an unprecedented 40 minutes, with over 150,000 people attempting to purchase seats online. The ticketing website crashed under the weight of demand, leaving tens of thousands of fans stunned and disappointed. Never before had a concert featuring domestic artists drawn such overwhelming public interest.

Vietnamese audiences have long been captivated by international music stars, from Tino Rossi’s performances in the 1940s to The Beatles in the 1960s, ABBA in the 1970s, and the more recent wave of K-pop idols.

In July 2023, Blackpink’s concert at Mỹ Đình Stadium attracted 40,000 fans, with tickets priced from VNĐ1.2 million to VNĐ10 million (US$50–$385) [given the average monthly income of a Vietnamese was VNĐ5 million in 2023]. Yet, by the latter half of the year, a shift in preferences became evident. Several K-pop concerts earlier in the year were postponed or cancelled due to slow ticket sales, perhaps signalling waning enthusiasm for international actors.

In contrast, Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai tapped into a deep cultural vein, drawing massive audiences week after week. Starting on June 29, the show steadily gained momentum, culminating in performances that not only entertained but also evoked strong emotions and a sense of national pride.

Unlike conventional talent competitions, this programme focused on teamwork and collaboration. Based on the Chinese show Call Me By Fire from Mango TV, the Vietnamese adaptation brought together 33 men from diverse backgrounds in entertainment and sports.

Participants ranged in age from their late 20s to early 50s, creating a dynamic mix of experience and youthful energy. Teams were tasked with reinterpreting classic Vietnamese songs and creating fresh performances. As the competition progressed, teams were reshuffled, leading to surprising eliminations and emotional farewells that kept viewers deeply engaged.

The show’s producers emphasised that their goal was not to crown a single winner, but to highlight the talents of all participants. This collaborative approach fostered camaraderie among contestants and set the stage for performances that transcended mere entertainment. The final rounds showcased not only the contestants' technical skills, but also their ability to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level.

One of the standout performers was People’s Artist Tự Long, a military officer and veteran chèo singer known for his deep respect for traditional Vietnamese music. Leading his team, Nhà Sao Sáng (Bright Star House), Long reimagined the folk tune Trống Cơm (The Cylindrical Drum).

The performance incorporated modern elements, including rap verses by Soobin and a dramatic đàn bầu (monochord zither) solo. Traditionally associated with melancholic tones, the đàn bầu took on a vibrant, rock-inspired quality in Soobin Hoàng Sơn’s hands, showcasing its versatility. The performance, enhanced by dynamic choreography and visual effects, became an instant hit, amassing 1.6 million views on YouTube within four days.

Fans praised Long’s ability to seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary elements, with one commenting, “Tự Long didn’t come to play; he came to channel his love for traditional music and his country.”

The performance’s energetic flag-waving imagery evoked the joyous spirit of spring festivals, further cementing its place in the hearts of viewers.

Another memorable moment came from Nhà Xương Rồng (Cactus House) with their rendition of Áo Mùa Đông (Winter Jacket), a song composed by Đỗ Nhuận in 1948 during the First Indochina War. The performance honoured the sacrifices of Vietnamese soldiers and their families, particularly during the Điện Biên Phủ campaign. Released during the song’s 75th anniversary, the performance resonated deeply with audiences, proving that even a winter-themed song could capture hearts in the sweltering heat of July.

The show’s final concert delivered its most emotional moment with Nhà Tinh Hoa (Elite House) performing Mẹ Yêu Con (Mother Loves Her Child), a lullaby by Nguyễn Văn Tý. Traditionally sung by women, the song took on new life when performed by a group of young men, who conveyed its themes of love, compassion, and gratitude for mothers.

The performance was visually stunning, with stage effects that elevated the emotional intensity. Soobin’s tears during the performance moved both the live audience and viewers at home, with many expressing how the song touched them deeply.

The song’s universal themes of maternal love and national pride transcended borders, earning praise from not only Vietnamese audiences but also international viewers, including fans in South Korea. It symbolised the show’s ability to connect with people on a profound level, reinforcing the idea that music is a universal language.

What sets Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai apart is its ability to create a cultural movement. By blending traditional Vietnamese music with contemporary artistry, the show has sparked a renewed appreciation for the country’s rich cultural heritage. It has united generations, inspired pride, and provided solace in challenging times. As Long explained, “This show is for everyone—from intellectuals to farmers, workers, and traders. We must sing with meaning, with love, and with the beat of today’s life.”

Looking ahead, the upcoming concert on December 14 promises to be another milestone in this cultural phenomenon. With tickets selling out at record speed and anticipation running high, it’s clear that Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai has struck a chord with audiences, marking the start of a vibrant new era for Vietnamese music. VNS